Breaking up the winter doldrums is never a bad idea and what better way to do it than spirit week? That’s exactly what went on at Libby Public Schools this week with separate themes for each day of the school week. Monday was "Iconic Duo" while Tuesday was ‘Dress like the staff” day. On Wednesday, BBQ Dad squared off against Soccer Mom. Thursday was "Throwback of Yourself" when students recreated an old photo of themselves from their childhood. Today was “Blue and Gold” Day. Keilynn Weilacher and Mrs. Barrick also enjoyed spirit week at Libby Public Schools. (Photo courtesy Libby Public Schools)

LIBBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO