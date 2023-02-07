ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania 9-year-old graduates from high school, starts college

By Bobby Laurie
 5 days ago

Story at a glance

  • Nine-year-old David Balogun of Pennsylvania has graduated high school and started taking college classes.
  • He said attending school remotely allowed him to excel at a faster pace.
  • The family is currently looking into Ivy League schools – including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Harvard – but living on campus is not an option for the 9-year-old.

HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WHTM ) – A 9-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has done something other children his age will take another nine years to do: graduate high school and begin college.

Soon after starting with Harrisburg-based Reach Cyber Charter School, David Balogun tested out of elementary and middle school and started his high school curriculum.

“I finished eighth grade in two and a half months and then I started high school,” Balogun explained to Nexstar’s WHTM. He said attending school remotely allowed him to excel at a faster pace.

His mother, Ronya Balogun, said his journey began two years earlier.

18-year-old wins $48 million on first-ever lottery ticket purchase

“When he heard the word ‘S.T.E.M’ program, at seven years old, he was jumping up and down. I said ‘Okay, this is where we’re going, this is what we’re doing.’ He loved it from the first moment. It’s been an amazing journey,” she told WHTM.

As a high school graduate, David is now taking classes at Buck County Community College in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and together as a family, they’re exploring what’s next.

They’re currently looking into Ivy League schools – including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Harvard – but living on campus is not an option for the 9-year-old.

“It’s something we really have to think about really seriously,” Henry Balogun, David’s father, explained.

David said that after he finishes college, he’d like to become an astrophysicist.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

