California State

Adam Schiff says he is ‘very concerned’ about proposals that ‘would make Israel less democratic’

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel to legalize nine communities in response to Jerusalem terror attack

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday unanimously decided to legalize nine communities in Judea and Samaria, in response to Friday’s deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem. The communities to be authorized are Avigil, Bet Hogla, Givat Harel/Haroeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Ashael, Sde Boaz and Shaharit. To fully...
Cleveland Jewish News

In rare move, Biden weighs in on Israeli judicial reform

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on the showdown currently taking place in Israel over Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform plan. In reply to a question from The New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Biden said that in order for any fundamental change to be sustainable, consensus was required.
Cleveland Jewish News

Diaspora alarm over Israel: Your guide to what the critics are saying

(JTA) — I started reporting on North American Jews and Israel in the last century, and for years covered the debate over whether Jews in the Diaspora had a right to criticize the Israeli government in public. The debate sort of petered out in the early-1990s, when Israel itself began talking about a Palestinian state, and when right-wing groups then decided criticizing Israel was a mitzvah.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Knesset to pass law to revoke citizenship of, expel terrorists

Israel’s governing coalition will this week pass legislation in the Knesset to strip the citizenship of terrorists and expel them from the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister’s declaration comes after 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman were killed on Friday...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu says opponents of judicial reform ‘crossing red lines’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned calls by opponents of his government’s judicial reform plan to break the law, and called on them to act responsibly. “I would like to strongly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil rebellion, to intentionally harm the economy, and...

