Read full article on original website
Jovita Walkr
5d ago
So sad no one knows what some of these young people go trough. and there are some knows what another is going threw but yet turns there head. and talk down on them yes they may have some problems but you also may be apart if there problem as well when you turn your head. offer a hand next time instead of criticism. jovita
Reply(1)
8
Joseph Fydrych
5d ago
the keyword is "while in " !! was this a setup? Where did the weapon come from? who's responsible for the lacking security?
Reply(1)
6
Michelle X
5d ago
Wow. However, a 17 year old in an adult prison means he committed a very serious crime.
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
Multiple people shot, 3 dead after violent night in Philadelphia
Multiple people were shot and three are dead after a violent night in Philadelphia.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Family in Philadelphia welcomes 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family welcomed home 6-year-old Divinity McFarland from the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday.She was struck by a pickup truck at 56th and Vine streets back on September 2.McFarland is recovering from a brain injury resulting from the incident.The driver was found by police and is facing charges.
Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
thesunpapers.com
Officer of the Year helps nab rape suspect
Det. Tommy Myers’ award recognizes his ‘keen’ skills. For Washington Township Det. Tommy Myers, being recognized as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year represents the strong relationship between police and the community. “Just to be real, if you really just strip away all the noise and...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
firststateupdate.com
Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
Police Investigate Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 9:00 a.m. this morning Sunday February 12, 2023, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial…
Philadelphia robbery suspects caught on camera kicking, stomping on woman in city street
A woman was attacked during a robbery in Philadelphia over the weekend, police said.
Suspect fires at police during hourslong standoff in Fox Chase; shelter-in-place lifted
A Philadelphia neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order Thursday during an hourslong standoff that saw officers fired upon.
Stabbing in Whitman
A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On February 13, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am two male offenders entered an address in the 5700 block of Belmar Street. The offenders shot at two male victims inside that location striking them both multiple times throughout the body. Both victims died of their injuries. The offenders were seen on video being dropped off by a dark color sedan.
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Man in custody after firing shots at police during standoff in Pa. neighborhood: reports
A man is now in custody following an hours-long barricade situation in which shots were fired at police and homes were evacuated in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, according to NBC10 and 6ABC. The standoff lasted more than seven hours. It all happened Thursday at 3:35 p.m. when police responded...
Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning
CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile Cynsair Anderson From the 22nd District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing juvenile Cynsair Anderson. Cynsair was last seen at residence 24XX Cumberland Street. Cynsair is 13 years old 5’0′, 104 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
Comments / 58