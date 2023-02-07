ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 58

Jovita Walkr
5d ago

So sad no one knows what some of these young people go trough. and there are some knows what another is going threw but yet turns there head. and talk down on them yes they may have some problems but you also may be apart if there problem as well when you turn your head. offer a hand next time instead of criticism. jovita

Reply(1)
8
Joseph Fydrych
5d ago

the keyword is "while in " !! was this a setup? Where did the weapon come from? who's responsible for the lacking security?

Reply(1)
6
Michelle X
5d ago

Wow. However, a 17 year old in an adult prison means he committed a very serious crime.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Officer of the Year helps nab rape suspect

Det. Tommy Myers’ award recognizes his ‘keen’ skills. For Washington Township Det. Tommy Myers, being recognized as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year represents the strong relationship between police and the community. “Just to be real, if you really just strip away all the noise and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
WILMINGTON, DE
South Philly Review

Stabbing in Whitman

A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On February 13, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am two male offenders entered an address in the 5700 block of Belmar Street. The offenders shot at two male victims inside that location striking them both multiple times throughout the body. Both victims died of their injuries. The offenders were seen on video being dropped off by a dark color sedan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning

CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile Cynsair Anderson From the 22nd District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing juvenile Cynsair Anderson. Cynsair was last seen at residence 24XX Cumberland Street. Cynsair is 13 years old 5’0′, 104 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy