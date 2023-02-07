Read full article on original website
Legals for February, 10 2023
35-22 / 1077166 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on May 31, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Main Door of the Lincoln County Courthouse, located at, 512 California Ave, Libby MT 59923, the following described real property, situated in Lincoln County, Montana: Lots 1 and 2, Block 20, South Libby Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. Commonly known as: 1408 Montana Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 Randall J. Kohler and Betty Jean Kohler, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property...
Susan Elaine Pierce
Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Newport, Washington, to Arnold and Nina Beckstrom, and came to Libby with them in 1949. He attended school in Libby, graduating from Libby High School in 1962. Kenneth served in the United States Army, serving at several Army installations throughout the country as a cook. Following his discharge, Kenneth returned to Libby and worked for Remp Sand and Gravel. As a skilled mechanic, he also owned and operated Vintage Engines for many years as well. Kenneth was a founding member of the Igniters Car Club and an active volunteer member of Heritage Museum, working on much of the vintage historical equipment from the area. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Nina Beckstrom. He is survived by many lifelong friends in Libby and beyond. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the City of Libby Cemetery, in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana. Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about. Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik. Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Krystal Kolb of Libby, Montana; uncles...
Kootenai Valley Head Start gets $1 million grant
Kootenai Valley Head Start recently received a $1 million federal grant for the continuation of early childhood education services. The funding, announced by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in January, enables Head Start to continue preparing youth in Lincoln County for their futures. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CH-Head Start Projects program. Program Director Peggy Rayome explained the operation, which has existed for 28 years, in a recent interview. The program receives a 5-year grant which they can reapply for on a rolling basis, she said. Next year the program will be going into the fourth year....
Gladys Anderine Sather
Gladys Anderine Sather, 98, of Libby, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Lakeside, Montana, to Vern S. and Emma (Harrison) Asbridge. Gladys attended Lakeside School and Somers High, graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1942. In her youth, Gladys was a proud Girl Scout. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at Kussoff’s Candy Kitchen and at Woolworth’s, both in Kalispell. Gladys met her future husband, Alfred Sather, at a barn dance in Lakeside. As teenagers, Gladys and Al won a jitterbug...
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
Shocking and shameful
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of the “Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest bit of compassion, the commissioners are suggesting some sort of organized conspiracy amongst a group of disassociated people, who simply share the common plight of being homeless. To our commissioners these individuals are purposely and intentionally “unmoored” and have chosen a “lifestyle” of gaming the “enabling” system...
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. James Deloach, 53, is charged with four felonies, including two counts of distribution of dangerous drugs, one each for possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of...
Convicted felon gets suspended sentence in assault case
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge in Lincoln County District Court. William Timothy Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault with a bodily fluid. District Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced Teeple to a six month suspended sentence. He received credit for time served and was released. A number of other charges were dismissed in exchange for Teeple's plea deal negotiated by his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, and Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang. Teeple pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a...
Navy pilot with Libby ties will be part of Super Bowl flyover
Super Bowl Sunday is always a special event, but the 2023 edition will hold a much more significant meaning for a Libby family. Anna Schauer’s stepdaughter, Caitie Perkowski, is a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and she is scheduled to be part of the jet flyover following the National Anthem at Sunday’s big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “As you might imagine, my Dad is over the moon,” Schauer said in an interview with The Western News. “My two daughters spent their summers in Libby with Grandma and Grandpa and he...
