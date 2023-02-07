ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

NC woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUKa3_0kfC37K800

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.

Heather Auman, who is accused of shooting Seagrove firefighter MJ Auman at the end of June, was granted a $1 million bond in court on Monday. If the bond is paid, she’ll remain on Electronic House Arrest.

‘Kind soul’: Seagrove community mourns loss of firefighter; wife accused of shooting, killing him

Background

Randolph County deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road in Seagrove about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. MJ Auman was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

As deputies investigated, they found enough evidence to charge Heather Hicks Auman with first-degree murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3xDu_0kfC37K800

In August, just over a month after Auman’s death Randolph County prosecutors went before the judge to seek the death penalty in this case , if Heather Hicks Auman should be convicted, but this request was denied, and the case will stay as a non-capital case in Randolph County Superior Court.

Remembering MJ

“It’s a loss for our community,” community member Melissa Bunker said . “He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter.”

Seagrove Fire Department said in a statement that “MJ’’’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county’s fire service.”

Auman also worked for the Ramseur Fire Department, who said they will always remember him as an important part of their team.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
WHITSETT, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for murder in Hoke County shooting, sheriff says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in a Sunday shooting death, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road, about four miles northeast of Raeford. Deputies...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy