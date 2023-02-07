ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean

The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
Vantage Travel New Expedition and Small Ship Cruise Itinerary

Vantage Deluxe World Travel, a world-renowned tour operator, is announcing new incredible expedition and small ship discovery cruise itineraries for travelers in 2023 and 2024. New, shorter cruises to Antarctica and first-time journeys to South America, the Mediterranean and Caribbean top an exciting lineup of newly announced itineraries. “From the...
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
When You Travel, Put A Shoe In The Hotel Room Safe!

This is a great life hack that's so simple and brilliant: put one of your shoes in the hotel room safe when you travel!. This comes from The Daily Mirror's Travel section, where a flight attendant Esther from the Dutch airline KLM said that it's an easy way to not be forgetful. She said that you should put your valuables in the shoe, like your passport or license or credit cards, and when you're packing your suitcase to leave, you'll remember where your missing shoe is. See! Simple and smart!

