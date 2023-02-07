ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana

Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cameron Jordan performs musical tribute to Sean Payton at NFL Honors

Now there’s something you don’t see every day. Cameron Jordan performed a musical tribute to his old coach Sean Payton at the NFL Honors gala on Thursday night, advising his old coach to stay in the AFC. Complete with backup singers and a fantastic two-piece suit, the big New Orleans Saints defensive end took center stage and, for a time, turned the annual awards ceremony into more of a variety show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
750thegame.com

OSN: Why The Seattle Seahawks Should Make A Run At Signing Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) The best hot take I’ve got on the twenty-twenty-three NFL offseason is a screamer. And its logical quality matches the geographical identity of what is often considered the very, very deepest of deep upper left fields in the entire league. Y’all ready for this one? The Seattle Seahawks should consider taking a run at signing free agent Lamar Jackson instead of bringing back their nascent star quarterback, Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: 3 teams now in the mix as QB hits free agency

Derek Carr is going to be hitting NFL free agency for the first time in his professional career. While explored the notion of being dealt, Derek Carr will not be waiving his no-trade clause. The team that had been tied to Carr the most in the so-called trade process were...
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reaction to injury is nightmare fuel for Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans received quite the scare when seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on the sidelines to a potential injury in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle was a story to follow since the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to exit for a portion of the game. Yet, he was able to play the following week and beat the Bengals to win the AFC championship for the third time in four years. Fans wondered if his ankle would be able to hold up, especially against Philadelphia’s tough defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

