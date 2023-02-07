Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Maxey gives 76ers spark in 119-108 win over Knicks
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds on 14-of-18 shooting from...
Joel Embiid and James Harden combine to lead Sixers past Brooklyn
NEW YORK (AP) - Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden scored 29 points in his first game in Brooklyn since being traded a year ago to begin a Big Three breakup, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Nets 101-98 on Saturday night. The 76ers got a...
Zion Williamson expected to miss ‘several’ weeks in injury blow to Pelicans
Zion Williamson is expected to miss several weeks after the NBA All-Star break after re-aggravating a hamstring strain that has kept him off the court since Jan 2. New Orleans Pelicans vice president David Griffin said Sunday, Shams Charania reported. The team had planned to reevaluate Williamson over the break and, hopefully, get him back on the court shortly thereafter. Williamson was having perhaps the best season of his four-year NBA career before the injury, averaging 26 points, 4.6 assists and seven rebounds per game through 29 games. Williamson was also named an All-Star starter in the West but won’t participate in the event given the injury. The Pelicans have struggled since Williamson went out, going 6-14, including a 10-game losing streak. New Orleans has fallen to seventh in the West after climbing as high as the No. 1 seed in the conference earlier this season. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury and parts of his first two seasons with various ailments. He has played in just 114 games over his first three-plus seasons in the league.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Hornets prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023
The Denver Nuggets will face off with the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. We are in Charlotte sharing our NBA odds series, making a Nuggets-Hornets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Nuggets are coming off a 115-104 loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida. Unfortunately,...
Miami Heat’s last two wins the epitome of why you just ‘trust’ Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have an intriguing remainder of the season before them. While there are still names out there to be had on the NBA buyout market, the Miami Heat already have several of the necessary pieces that it takes to go all the way but if you’ve been watching this team for the last couple of years, that should be no surprise.
Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz
Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections
The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Jayson Tatum sets remarkable NBA record in Celtics-Hornets game
LeBron James isn't the only NBA player making history this week. While Jayson Tatum has a ways to go to catch James in the scoring department, the Boston Celtics star reached a impressive milestone in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Tatum hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer...
Josh Hart INACTIVE For Knicks' Visit to Philadelphia
For their Friday night visit to Wells Fargo Center, the New York Knicks just won't have the Hart. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced during his pregame comments that the newest New Yorker, Josh Hart, would not play in the tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG). With the deal that brought Hart to Manhattan official, however, Thibodeau did say that the former Portland Trail Blazer passed his physical.
Bears: Latest No. 1 pick trade rumors ahead of Super Bowl
Here’s the latest on the Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick trade rumors heading into the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and every fan or pundit has an opinion on what the franchise should do with it. With Justin...
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
Justin Fields could be reaching out to hated rival for QB advice
Justin Fields hasn’t yet cemented his status as a franchise quarterback, and he could be looking for advice from an NFL legend — who’s also a widely hated Chicago Bears enemy. Justin Fields is considering calling the owner of the Chicago Bears to pick his brain for...
