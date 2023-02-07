ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Maxey gives 76ers spark in 119-108 win over Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds on 14-of-18 shooting from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Joel Embiid and James Harden combine to lead Sixers past Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) - Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden scored 29 points in his first game in Brooklyn since being traded a year ago to begin a Big Three breakup, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Nets 101-98 on Saturday night. The 76ers got a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Zion Williamson expected to miss ‘several’ weeks in injury blow to Pelicans

Zion Williamson is expected to miss several weeks after the NBA All-Star break after re-aggravating a hamstring strain that has kept him off the court since Jan 2. New Orleans Pelicans vice president David Griffin said Sunday, Shams Charania reported. The team had planned to reevaluate Williamson over the break and, hopefully, get him back on the court shortly thereafter. Williamson was having perhaps the best season of his four-year NBA career before the injury, averaging 26 points, 4.6 assists and seven rebounds per game through 29 games. Williamson was also named an All-Star starter in the West but won’t participate in the event given the injury. The Pelicans have struggled since Williamson went out, going 6-14, including a 10-game losing streak. New Orleans has fallen to seventh in the West after climbing as high as the No. 1 seed in the conference earlier this season. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury and parts of his first two seasons with various ailments. He has played in just 114 games over his first three-plus seasons in the league.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum sets remarkable NBA record in Celtics-Hornets game

LeBron James isn't the only NBA player making history this week. While Jayson Tatum has a ways to go to catch James in the scoring department, the Boston Celtics star reached a impressive milestone in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Tatum hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer...
Yardbarker

Josh Hart INACTIVE For Knicks' Visit to Philadelphia

For their Friday night visit to Wells Fargo Center, the New York Knicks just won't have the Hart. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced during his pregame comments that the newest New Yorker, Josh Hart, would not play in the tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG). With the deal that brought Hart to Manhattan official, however, Thibodeau did say that the former Portland Trail Blazer passed his physical.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

