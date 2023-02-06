Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera
Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera 92, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in a local hospital. She was born on April 17, 1930 to Julius Mache and Minnie Lorfing and raised in a family of ten siblings in Schulenburg, Texas. Shortly after her marriage to Joseph Vecera, the couple moved to...
seguintoday.com
Maria I Sanchez
Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD inviting families to sign up for Saturday food distribution
(Geronimo) – The Navarro ISD is doing its part to help feed area families. The district on Saturday will be teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank to host its annual food drive. The district a few years ago began hosting the food distribution event in honor of...
seguintoday.com
Marion’s Castellanos Signs on to Play Football at Sul Ross
(Marion) – Marion Bulldog senior Dominic Castellanos was the District 13-3A Utility Player of the Year and now he’ll be taking his talents to Alpine, Texas. On Wednesday, Castellanos signed his National Letter of Intent at Marion High School to play football at Sul Ross University. The senior...
seguintoday.com
Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world
(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
seguintoday.com
Tickets now available for a night of Jazz
(Seguin) — Not only will your Valentine’s Day weekend plans be covered, but the Seguin Sunrise Rotary Club is giving families a chance to make another hearty investment in some well-deserving students from Seguin and Navarro High Schools. Tickets are still available for this year’s Scholarship Sweetheart Dinner...
seguintoday.com
Man dies after vehicle dives into the Guadalupe River
(Seguin) – The body of an East Texas man was recovered from his vehicle after it drove off the Interstate 10 bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning. The body of Joshua Hernandez, 29, of Overton was discovered at around noon after his red Nissan Rogue vehicle was pulled out of the water.
seguintoday.com
Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum
Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event, which was held Thursday night.
seguintoday.com
Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock
(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
seguintoday.com
The importance of agriculture
(Seguin) – Next Friday marks the official recognition of Texas Food Connection Day in Guadalupe County. This week, however, representatives with the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau are starting the fanfare a little bit earlier by sharing why all families need to understand and support the agriculture industry. The observance...
seguintoday.com
Seguin Still Holding on to Playoff Hopes as Area Teams Hit the Basketball Court Tonight
Area boys basketball teams will play the first of their two final games of the regular season tonight. (San Antonio) — The Seguin Matadors are on the road at Pieper tonight. The Mats trail Kerrville Tivy by two games for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 26-5A.
seguintoday.com
Lady Matadors Fight Hard on Senior Night Plus Other High School Basketball Results
(Boerne) — The Seguin Matadors fell 63-46 to the 12-ranked Boerne Champion Chargers on the road on Tuesday night. The loss drops the Mats to 5-7 in District 26-5A. Seguin is in 5th place in the district with two games left in the season. Kevon Williams lead the Mats with 16 points. John Jackson and Devin Matthews had 10 points a piece.
seguintoday.com
TLU Softball Ranked No. 4 in NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll
SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran softball team is No. 4 in the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll announced Tuesday.The Bulldogs No. 4 ranking in the NFCA D-III Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll marks the fourth consecutive season that Texas Lutheran has been selected in the preseason top five and the sixth time the Bulldogs have landed in the top 10 of the NFCA preseason poll since the organization began announcing the preseason poll in 1997.
