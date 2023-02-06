Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO