Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana. Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about. Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik. Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Krystal Kolb of Libby, Montana; uncles...
Susan Elaine Pierce
Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
New fundraising strategy for Logger athletics
A fresh approach at fundraising helped Libby High School put tens of thousands of dollars in the bank to support future endeavors. The Libby Loggers held their first annual Hour-A-Thon fundraiser on Jan. 30 in the Libby High School gymnasium. When the new campaign ended on Feb. 7, a little more than $45,000 was added to school coffers. The event was meant to get student athletes to participate in fundraising for Libby High School athletics without overwhelming local businesses, school Activities Coordinator Nik Rewarts said. The event’s premise was that students were given one hour to send 20 texts and to...
Gladys Anderine Sather
Gladys Anderine Sather, 98, of Libby, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Lakeside, Montana, to Vern S. and Emma (Harrison) Asbridge. Gladys attended Lakeside School and Somers High, graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1942. In her youth, Gladys was a proud Girl Scout. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at Kussoff’s Candy Kitchen and at Woolworth’s, both in Kalispell. Gladys met her future husband, Alfred Sather, at a barn dance in Lakeside. As teenagers, Gladys and Al won a jitterbug...
Flathead Electric supports Libby Library
At its January meeting, the Flathead Electric Roundup for Safety Board awarded $5,000 to the Libby Friends of the Library for community safety lighting upgrades. The Libby Library, built in the early 1950s, is owned and operated by Lincoln County, but supported financially in many ways by the nonprofit Libby Friends of the Library. As the years have passed, the basement area of the library has become more heavily utilized, especially since publicly available computers are located there. The basement is devoid of natural light and has inadequate artificial light. Librarian Alyssa Ramirez estimated that about 5,000 patrons visit the Libby...
Kootenai Valley Head Start gets $1 million grant
Kootenai Valley Head Start recently received a $1 million federal grant for the continuation of early childhood education services. The funding, announced by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in January, enables Head Start to continue preparing youth in Lincoln County for their futures. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CH-Head Start Projects program. Program Director Peggy Rayome explained the operation, which has existed for 28 years, in a recent interview. The program receives a 5-year grant which they can reapply for on a rolling basis, she said. Next year the program will be going into the fourth year....
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
Legals for February, 7 2023
C. Mark Hash Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF SUE CAROLYN O’NEILL, Deceased Cause No. DP-23-15 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Jimmy B. O’Neill, the Personal Representative, by certified mail, return...
Convicted felon gets suspended sentence in assault case
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge in Lincoln County District Court. William Timothy Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault with a bodily fluid. District Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced Teeple to a six month suspended sentence. He received credit for time served and was released. A number of other charges were dismissed in exchange for Teeple's plea deal negotiated by his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, and Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang. Teeple pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a...
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. James Deloach, 53, is charged with four felonies, including two counts of distribution of dangerous drugs, one each for possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of...
Shocking and shameful
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of the “Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest bit of compassion, the commissioners are suggesting some sort of organized conspiracy amongst a group of disassociated people, who simply share the common plight of being homeless. To our commissioners these individuals are purposely and intentionally “unmoored” and have chosen a “lifestyle” of gaming the “enabling” system...
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
