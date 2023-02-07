Police: Local man arrested after admitting to raping victim in text message

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a woman in a text apologizing to her.

Devin Curzon, 23, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim while the two were at a party on June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against him.

The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she had been drinking and used marijuana before falling asleep at the residence.

She told police she woke up around 7:40 a.m. to find Curzon raping her. When she asked him what he was doing, he reportedly acted as if he did not know what was happening. The victim left the residence shortly after.

A sexual assault nurse examiner met with the victim and prepared a kit for evidence.

In the text messages shared with police, the victim confronted Curzon directly about the rape.

“I just wanted to tell you that what I woke up to this morning is not okay,” the victim wrote, according to the probable cause affidavit. “It isn’t okay for you to start doing something sexual to someone without their consent, especially if they are extremely (expletive) up and barely awake.”

Curzon responded by saying he thought the victim was awake because she had rubbed on his arm. He said he realized she had been asleep when she asked what he was doing.

“I am truly, truly aware that what I did was severely (expletive) up and I’m really not like that, I just severely overstepped and I will do whatever (to) make this situation right,” Curzon wrote in a message to the victim.

Curzon was charged with forcible penetration in which the victim was intoxicated, punishable with up to life in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bonneville County Court.