Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Tyrus Appears With NWA World Title In Fox Nation Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Tyrus appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. On February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As always, "The Big Game" featured plenty of special commercials. Several noteworthy names from the wrestling world popped up throughout the night. Among other examples, NWA Worlds Heavyweight...
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23
Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Paul Heyman: Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Are Trying To Define Their Legacies At WWE WrestleMania 39
Paul Heyman understands the story between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes will get his first singles opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view as he faces Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. Roman and Cody are very proud of their family legacies, and Paul Heyman believes that is what this match comes down to.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week
- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tony Khan: WWE And AEW Truly Hate Each Other; It Makes For Exciting TV And An Exciting Wrestling War
Tony Khan says the tension between WWE and AEW is real. All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019 and became WWE's first major competitor stateside since WCW's demise in 2001. Since the formation of AEW, many wrestlers have jumped from one company to another. Even Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after being one of the founders of AEW.
Details Behind Ricky Starks-Swerve SCUFFLE After AEW Double Or Nothing 2022
Not all of the backstage AEW fisticuffs have resulted in long-term issues. A couple of top performers in All Elite Wrestling have admitted that they got into a skirmish in 2022. Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks were involved in a Tag Team Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing, which led to a "scuffle," per the two men. Fightful Select had reported last year that there had been some issues between the two after the match, due to a miscommunication. However, this was the first we'd heard of it elevating to SCUFFLE STATUS.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Reuniting With Cesar Duran (Dario Cueto) In MLW; Reflects On Lucha Underground
Taya Valkyrie reflects on working with Cesar Duran and whether or not she would like more Lucha Underground elements Incorporated into wrestling. Taya Valkyrie is currently one of the top freelance wrestlers in the industry, working in IMPACT, AAA, MLW, and more. Currently, in MLW, Valkyrie is paired with Cesar Duran. Formerly known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, Valkyrie enjoys working alongside the MLW Matchmaker as it reminds her of the fun times she had in the Lucha Underground temple.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Elias: Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma, I Keep My Distance To Protect Myself Emotionally
Elias gives an update on his brother Ezekiel's condition after being assaulted by Kevin Owens and stretchered out of WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, August 8, 2022. Ezekiel came into the WWE Universe like a lightning bolt. Every week, Zeke was so geeked to speak with all of his Zeke Freaks that he nearly leaked.
Jeff Jarrett: The Development Of Talent Through The Years Will Always Be Part Of My DNA
The founding father of TNA Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, played a pivotal role in helping make new stars in the wrestling world. He helped develop names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, and many others. Jarrett spoke about how helping create talent is who he is as a person. Jarrett...
The Undertaker, John Cena, And More Wrestlers Appear In Super Bowl Commercials
Several noteworthy names appeared in commercials during Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII aired on FOX on February 12, and it featured the Kanas City Chiefs, the AFC Champions, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC Champions. Throughout the game, wrestlers popped up in various advertisements. First, before the game,...
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
Michelle McCool Recalls Pitching WWE Divas Title, Torrie Wilson Helping Out
WWE introduced the WWE Divas Championship in 2008 with Michelle McCool becoming the inaugural champion. The title was part of the SmackDown brand as Raw had the WWE Women's Championship. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, McCool recalled pitching to bring the Divas Title to SmackDown. "You get (an idea) rejected...
