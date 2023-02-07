ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See

Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy

Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23

Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week

- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements

AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Details Behind Ricky Starks-Swerve SCUFFLE After AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

Not all of the backstage AEW fisticuffs have resulted in long-term issues. A couple of top performers in All Elite Wrestling have admitted that they got into a skirmish in 2022. Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks were involved in a Tag Team Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing, which led to a "scuffle," per the two men. Fightful Select had reported last year that there had been some issues between the two after the match, due to a miscommunication. However, this was the first we'd heard of it elevating to SCUFFLE STATUS.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Reuniting With Cesar Duran (Dario Cueto) In MLW; Reflects On Lucha Underground

Taya Valkyrie reflects on working with Cesar Duran and whether or not she would like more Lucha Underground elements Incorporated into wrestling. Taya Valkyrie is currently one of the top freelance wrestlers in the industry, working in IMPACT, AAA, MLW, and more. Currently, in MLW, Valkyrie is paired with Cesar Duran. Formerly known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, Valkyrie enjoys working alongside the MLW Matchmaker as it reminds her of the fun times she had in the Lucha Underground temple.
Michelle McCool Recalls Pitching WWE Divas Title, Torrie Wilson Helping Out

WWE introduced the WWE Divas Championship in 2008 with Michelle McCool becoming the inaugural champion. The title was part of the SmackDown brand as Raw had the WWE Women's Championship. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, McCool recalled pitching to bring the Divas Title to SmackDown. "You get (an idea) rejected...
