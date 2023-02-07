Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capitalizing on Orlando's Growing Economy with a Storage Facility InvestmentInformed InsightOrlando, FL
Thriving Business Community in Orlando: Exploring the City's Investment PotentialInformed InsightOrlando, FL
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
The overlooked Lakers move from the deadline that deserves praise
The Los Angeles Lakers were very active at the trade deadline, making more trades than any other team and having the biggest roster overhaul as a result. Overall, Los Angeles was able to get both younger and more talented, which is always a good thing. Most fans and analysts agree...
3 Reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ stellar Jae Crowder trade
With about three hours remaining before the NBA Trade Deadline ended, The Milwaukee Bucks made a key trade that was four months in the making. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report that the Bucks were landing Jae Crower from the Brooklyn Nets in a deal involving five second rounders. The Bucks and their fans hope Jae Crowder is the championship deadline move similar to what P.J. Tucker was for the team in 2021. I will provide three reasons to love the Jae Crowder trade.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Miami Heat’s last two wins the epitome of why you just ‘trust’ Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have an intriguing remainder of the season before them. While there are still names out there to be had on the NBA buyout market, the Miami Heat already have several of the necessary pieces that it takes to go all the way but if you’ve been watching this team for the last couple of years, that should be no surprise.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season
The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
Patrick Mahomes baseball career: Everything to know about Chiefs QB in MLB
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once a three-sport high school athlete. MLB organizations wish he chose baseball. Patrick Mahomes eventually went to Texas Tech, where he starred as the team’s starting quarterback and played on the baseball team — at least for a few years. Yet,...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0