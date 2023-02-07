ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
3 Reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ stellar Jae Crowder trade

With about three hours remaining before the NBA Trade Deadline ended, The Milwaukee Bucks made a key trade that was four months in the making. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report that the Bucks were landing Jae Crower from the Brooklyn Nets in a deal involving five second rounders. The Bucks and their fans hope Jae Crowder is the championship deadline move similar to what P.J. Tucker was for the team in 2021. I will provide three reasons to love the Jae Crowder trade.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
