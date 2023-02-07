Read full article on original website
Legals for February, 10 2023
35-22 / 1077166 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on May 31, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Main Door of the Lincoln County Courthouse, located at, 512 California Ave, Libby MT 59923, the following described real property, situated in Lincoln County, Montana: Lots 1 and 2, Block 20, South Libby Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. Commonly known as: 1408 Montana Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 Randall J. Kohler and Betty Jean Kohler, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property...
New fundraising strategy for Logger athletics
A fresh approach at fundraising helped Libby High School put tens of thousands of dollars in the bank to support future endeavors. The Libby Loggers held their first annual Hour-A-Thon fundraiser on Jan. 30 in the Libby High School gymnasium. When the new campaign ended on Feb. 7, a little more than $45,000 was added to school coffers. The event was meant to get student athletes to participate in fundraising for Libby High School athletics without overwhelming local businesses, school Activities Coordinator Nik Rewarts said. The event’s premise was that students were given one hour to send 20 texts and to...
Libby Public Schools enjoy Spirit Week
Breaking up the winter doldrums is never a bad idea and what better way to do it than spirit week? That’s exactly what went on at Libby Public Schools this week with separate themes for each day of the school week. Monday was "Iconic Duo" while Tuesday was ‘Dress like the staff” day. On Wednesday, BBQ Dad squared off against Soccer Mom. Thursday was "Throwback of Yourself" when students recreated an old photo of themselves from their childhood. Today was “Blue and Gold” Day. Keilynn Weilacher and Mrs. Barrick also enjoyed spirit week at Libby Public Schools. (Photo courtesy Libby Public Schools)
Guy James Uithof
Guy James Uithof was born in Libby, Montana on Jan. 23, 1954, and passed away at Logan Health on Jan. 11, 2023. Guy's parents were Harriet and Albert Uithof, sister Sandra Wells, who has passed, and brother Robert Uithof. Guy graduated and left for Helena Vo Tech in Helena, Montana, and studied auto and diesel mechanics. This is where Guy met his wife Deanna Gibson and soon after married. They had two daughters, Heidi Herbolich (Bill), their sons Tate Herbolich and Riley Herbolich of Helena, Montana, and Tennille Uithof of Kingston, New York. Guy was an original member of the Libby...
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana. Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about. Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik. Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Krystal Kolb of Libby, Montana; uncles...
Susan Elaine Pierce
Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Newport, Washington, to Arnold and Nina Beckstrom, and came to Libby with them in 1949. He attended school in Libby, graduating from Libby High School in 1962. Kenneth served in the United States Army, serving at several Army installations throughout the country as a cook. Following his discharge, Kenneth returned to Libby and worked for Remp Sand and Gravel. As a skilled mechanic, he also owned and operated Vintage Engines for many years as well. Kenneth was a founding member of the Igniters Car Club and an active volunteer member of Heritage Museum, working on much of the vintage historical equipment from the area. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Nina Beckstrom. He is survived by many lifelong friends in Libby and beyond. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the City of Libby Cemetery, in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
Gladys Anderine Sather
Gladys Anderine Sather, 98, of Libby, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Lakeside, Montana, to Vern S. and Emma (Harrison) Asbridge. Gladys attended Lakeside School and Somers High, graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1942. In her youth, Gladys was a proud Girl Scout. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at Kussoff’s Candy Kitchen and at Woolworth’s, both in Kalispell. Gladys met her future husband, Alfred Sather, at a barn dance in Lakeside. As teenagers, Gladys and Al won a jitterbug...
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force. James Deloach, 53, is charged with four felonies, including two counts of distribution of dangerous drugs, one each for possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of...
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
Convicted felon gets suspended sentence in assault case
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge in Lincoln County District Court. William Timothy Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault with a bodily fluid. District Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced Teeple to a six month suspended sentence. He received credit for time served and was released. A number of other charges were dismissed in exchange for Teeple's plea deal negotiated by his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, and Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang. Teeple pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a...
