Super Bowl 57 rosters by college: Which schools have most players on Chiefs and Eagles?

Breaking down where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rosters of players for Super Bowl 57 went to college and what conference they played in. There’s no stage in the NFL as big as Super Bowl 57 as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. We know the stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and many, many more.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl

The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
