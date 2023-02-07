Read full article on original website
Related
Super Bowl 57 rosters by college: Which schools have most players on Chiefs and Eagles?
Breaking down where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rosters of players for Super Bowl 57 went to college and what conference they played in. There’s no stage in the NFL as big as Super Bowl 57 as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. We know the stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and many, many more.
Miami Heat’s last two wins the epitome of why you just ‘trust’ Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have an intriguing remainder of the season before them. While there are still names out there to be had on the NBA buyout market, the Miami Heat already have several of the necessary pieces that it takes to go all the way but if you’ve been watching this team for the last couple of years, that should be no surprise.
Bears: Latest No. 1 pick trade rumors ahead of Super Bowl
Here’s the latest on the Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick trade rumors heading into the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and every fan or pundit has an opinion on what the franchise should do with it. With Justin...
Justin Fields could be reaching out to hated rival for QB advice
Justin Fields hasn’t yet cemented his status as a franchise quarterback, and he could be looking for advice from an NFL legend — who’s also a widely hated Chicago Bears enemy. Justin Fields is considering calling the owner of the Chicago Bears to pick his brain for...
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0