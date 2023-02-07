Read full article on original website
Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City police detective arrested for stalking
NEW YORK, NY – Officers with the New York City Police Department’s 84th Precinct had the difficult task of arresting one of their own Saturday night. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner today announced that 36-year-old New York City Police Department Detective Douglas Connolly has been arrested. Police charged Connolly with stalking and computer trespass. The NYPD has not released any further details regarding this arrest. The NYPD confirmed Detective Connolly’s arrest early Sunday morning. He was arrested in Brooklyn at around 10:35 pm on Saturday. According to public records, Connolly has had two allegations lodged against him pending litigation The post New York City police detective arrested for stalking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman
NEW YORK, NY – A 58-year-old woman was handcuffed and blindfolded by two male suspects posing as Con-Edison employees on Monday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct, shortly before midnight, the victim, a 58-year-old female, was inside her apartment located in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street, when two unidentified male individuals, posing as “Con Edison” workers, did knock at her door. Unknowingly, the woman opened the door, and the Con-Ed con artists forced their way into her apartment. “The victim opened the door, and the individuals forcibly pushed themselves into the The post Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
Central Regional superintendent resigns after bullied student took her own life
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – In New Jersey, school districts make a big deal about zero-tolerance for harassment, bullying and intimidation, but anyone with a child who experienced bullying in school, know that’s not the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, for one Ocean County family, a soft stance on bullying led to a young girl taking her own life and today, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District announced his resignation over the district’s mishandling of the incident. 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life 48 hours after a video of her being brutally beaten inside a hallway at Central The post Central Regional superintendent resigns after bullied student took her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City police arrested a suspected known drug dealer during a warrant search fo a hotel room on Thursday. An approved search warrant was executed by detectives from the Special Investigations Section and members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT Team on Thursday at a hotel room located in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue by members of the SWAT Team. Detectives observed the suspects, Sheldon Ward and Jamal Johnson, exiting the room prior to the execution of the search warrant, at which point they were detained. The subsequent search of the hotel room yielded The post Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in connection to death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, second fugitive at large
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of Cesar Santana, 36, in the murder of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, 33. Hernandez was reported missing and later found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny. Police also issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Miranda Lopez, also wanted in connection to Hernandez’s death. Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami by U.S. Marshals. He is being held in jail at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Night Detention Center. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. Miranda Lopez has not yet been apprehended and anyone with information regarding his The post Suspect arrested in connection to death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, second fugitive at large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack
NEW YORK, NY – Escalating gun violence across New York City continued Saturday night when a man was shot and killed outside an East Harlem Shake Shack. The shooting brings the total number of shot so far this weekend in New York City to four. Police with the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call reportedly at the Shake Shack at 2 West 125th Street (Martin Luther King Drive) at the intersection with 5th Avenue (National Black Theater Way) at around 10 pm. When police arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and The post Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack appeared first on Shore News Network.
PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...
I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.
75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman The post 75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 52nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl in the Bronx. Police say 15-year-old Alexa Olivera left her Devoe Terrace home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:11 pm, inside her residence,” police said. Devoe is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct are investigating a child luring incident that took place last Wednesday. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the delivery truck wanted in connection with that incident. According to police, on Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 4:45 pm, the 14-year-old female victim was walking in the vicinity of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place when an unknown male individual driving a large white box truck started approaching her. “The individual then exited the vehicle, making gestures and comments toward the victim while attempting to lure the victim The post Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Barre are asking the public for assistance with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run last Thursday. On Thursday, February 2nd at around 3:45 AM, a woman was found on the ground in the middle of the road on Horton Street in South Wilkes-Barre. Police said she was on the block of Horton between South Franklin Street and Regent Street. “There is evidence to show that she had been struck by a motor vehicle. The woman is being treated at a local hospital,” police said. Police are seeking anyone with information related to The post Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Shore News Network.
