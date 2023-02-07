Read full article on original website
Carmelita Clemons
4d ago
Pray her home life is safe and she feels protected however if this a case of thinking I am grown before your time (STOP) This world is wicked and dangerous listen and learn 🔥🔥🔥
Police Identify Burlington, NJ, Woman As Victim Of Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
Family in Philadelphia welcomes 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family welcomed home 6-year-old Divinity McFarland from the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday.She was struck by a pickup truck at 56th and Vine streets back on September 2.McFarland is recovering from a brain injury resulting from the incident.The driver was found by police and is facing charges.
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd
The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning
CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
Assault suspect who fired at Allentown cops shot and killed
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police officers observed an assault in progress Friday night and responded quickly. According to police, officers on patrol witnessed an assault in the area of 8th St. and Maple St. “Patrol officers gave chase to the suspect at which point the suspect brandished a firearm and fired at officers. An Allentown Police Officer did return fire, striking the suspect,” police reported. The officers immediately began to provide the suspect with first aid until Allentown EMS arrived on scene. The suspect was transported by Allentown EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Allentown Police The post Assault suspect who fired at Allentown cops shot and killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Female
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Centerville. Angel McAllister, 46, was reported missing today from her home on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 195 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes and tattoos under her left eye, on her right shoulder, and on her right wrist.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested
Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday. Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and...
fox29.com
Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
NBC Philadelphia
Two Dead After Shooting Outside North Philly Bar
The Philadelphia Police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times outside of the 7 Star Lounge in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the lounge along Sergeant Street. Police responding to a report of gunfire, investigators said, located two men who had been shot multiple times.
Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
Philadelphia robbery suspects caught on camera kicking, stomping on woman in city street
A woman was attacked during a robbery in Philadelphia over the weekend, police said.
Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family concerned over missing 65-year-old man in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who hasn’t been seen by his family since January. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating endangered missing person Mallory Johnson. Mr. Johnson was last seen by his sister at his residence on the 25XX block of Jackson Street on Friday, January 20, 2023. Mallory Johnson is 65 years old, 5’11”, 240lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Mr. Johnson is paralyzed and wheelchair-bound; his clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mallory Johnson is encouraged to contact The post Family concerned over missing 65-year-old man in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile Cynsair Anderson From the 22nd District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing juvenile Cynsair Anderson. Cynsair was last seen at residence 24XX Cumberland Street. Cynsair is 13 years old 5’0′, 104 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.
