Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Hartselle man dies in Dallas County accident
A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Hartselle man. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Highway 5 near mile marker 39. Troopers say 74-year-old Irving Wilbert was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck. Wilbert was pronounced dead on the scene.
40-year-old man killed in Pickens County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 7 p.m. Friday killed an Aliceville man.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle blaze in Clarke County
JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Clarke County responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night. The company is located just north of Jackson. Crews from the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Jackson Fire Department and the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department, battled the blaze.
alabamanews.net
Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident
A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man. The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84. Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.
Alabama man killed in head-on collision Friday night, second driver hospitalized
An Alabama man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle, head-on crash, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred in Dallas County at approximately 8 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on...
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga Deputies recover Stolen County Vehicle in Dallas County
GREAT JOB BY AUTAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS!. On Feb 8, 2023 the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2009 Ford F150 that belonged to the Autauga County Road Department had been stolen from their lot. A BOLO was placed for this vehicle and a post...
2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
Person dead in Center Point after alleged domestic shooting
A person died in Center Point in what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described as a domestic shooting on Sunday.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
selmasun.com
Single-car crash claims life of Selma man
A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
wbrc.com
AEA checking in on Tuscaloosa County School teachers after hundreds of students walkout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is getting new reaction to the walkout of more than 200 Tuscaloosa students from the largest teachers union in Alabama, the Alabama Education Association. AEA representatives tell WBRC that they are reaching out to teachers at Hillcrest High School to see if they have any...
Tuscaloosa County superintendent responds to student protest
Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson is speaking out about Hillcrest High School students walking out of class in protest Wednesday.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
Demopolis, February 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Paul W. Bryant High School soccer team will have a game with Demopolis High School on February 10, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OnlyInYourState
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
selmasun.com
Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month
The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
selmasun.com
Marion man receives national conservation award
Charles Holmes from Marion was recently the recipient of the 2022 Hugh Hammond Bennett Award for Conservation Excellence from the National Conservation Planning Partnership (NCPP). Holmes was selected for his conservation efforts on his farm, the Holmestead Company, which he manages with his wife and three sons. The property where...
Comments / 0