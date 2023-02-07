ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Hartselle man dies in Dallas County accident

A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Hartselle man. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Highway 5 near mile marker 39. Troopers say 74-year-old Irving Wilbert was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck. Wilbert was pronounced dead on the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle blaze in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Clarke County responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night. The company is located just north of Jackson. Crews from the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Jackson Fire Department and the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department, battled the blaze.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident

A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man. The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84. Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
THORSBY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga Deputies recover Stolen County Vehicle in Dallas County

GREAT JOB BY AUTAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS!. On Feb 8, 2023 the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2009 Ford F150 that belonged to the Autauga County Road Department had been stolen from their lot. A BOLO was placed for this vehicle and a post...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Murder arrests made in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
MACON, MS
selmasun.com

Single-car crash claims life of Selma man

A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SELMA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Demopolis, February 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Paul W. Bryant High School soccer team will have a game with Demopolis High School on February 10, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month

The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Marion man receives national conservation award

Charles Holmes from Marion was recently the recipient of the 2022 Hugh Hammond Bennett Award for Conservation Excellence from the National Conservation Planning Partnership (NCPP). Holmes was selected for his conservation efforts on his farm, the Holmestead Company, which he manages with his wife and three sons. The property where...
MARION, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy