FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Chilly, Possibly Rainy Saturday for Mardi Gras Parades in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Thursday's and Friday's sunny skies are expected to give way to rain Friday night and possibly Saturday morning, with a front leaving the region cold as Mardi Gras officially begins in Lafayette Parish. Current forecasts show Friday's highs getting to around the mid-60s, but clouds...
When Can Paradegoers Set Up Along the Route for the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade?
As we gear up for Mardi Gras many are making plans to attend numerous parades around Acadiana. Knowing before you're going is always key when it comes to attending parades and one of the hottest questions from paradegoers around Acadiana is: How soon can I claim my spot?. If you...
Lafayette, Louisiana Councilman Says Some Residents Don’t Want a New Truck Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents who wanted to discuss their reasons for not wanting a new truck stop gathered with Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lews this week to share their thoughts according to KLFY. Also at this meeting was the realtor who represents the person wanting to build the...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church
(KLFY) A Lafayette church has a huge hole in the side of it after an early morning car accident Saturday. In the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., someone drove their car into the side of Pathway Church located at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. Pastor Ben Davis says...
You Can Now Buy a Boudin-Filled Donut in Youngsville, Louisiana
Innovation comes in all forms. Sometimes, it's a new invention. Sometimes, it's a new scientific theory. And sometimes, it's a culinary innovation that hasn't been seen since Krispy Kreme put a donut on either side of a burger or that time KFC created a sandwich using fried chicken breasts as the bun.
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
Monique Blanco Boulet, Daughter of Late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Announces Run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A major name in Louisiana politics returns to the stage as the daughter of the late Governor Kathleen Blanco, Monique Blanco Boulet, announced a bid for Mayor-President on Thursday. While the former governor was a Democrat, however, Boulet is running as a Republican, challenging incumbent...
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Sentenced in Double Homicide
UPDATE: OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - JaMarcus McClendon has been sentenced to two life sentences for the brutal murders of 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of Opelousas. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office, the murders happened just hours after Parish celebrated his birthday.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
“Protecting Innocence”, What Is It? What Do You Need to Know?
What's books should be in your local library? Should some books with expilict material be put in a section of the library reserved for people 18 and older?. If you live in Lafayette or around Lafayette, you have probably heard many times about the various controversies surrounding books at the Lafayette Library System.
Large Group of Pigs Get Loose at Super 1 Grocery Store in Scott, Good Samaritan Saves the Day
This is definitely not the type of pork you are used to seeing at the grocery store. The pigs have been corralled and are safe. Numerous eyewitnesses were taken aback on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 8) when they noticed pigs roaming around the parking lot of Super 1 in Scott. Another...
