Mamou, LA

28 Creole Recipes For The Best Mardi Gras Ever

If we could teleport ourselves to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you know we would. Between the beignets and the fun cocktails and the jambalaya, we could spend a whole week just eating through the city alone. Which is why we were determined to crack the code on some of our favorite Creole and Cajun Mardi Gras foods. No lie, one bite of our one-pot Cajun orzo with sausage recipe will have you feeling like you've been transported right to the French Quarter. These 28 creole Mardi Gras recipes are wayyyy cheaper than a flight down South and taste just as good, promise!
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like Nashville and New York City. One city in Louisiana snagged a spot on the list.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What Is The Holy Trinity Of Cajun And Creole Cooking?

You might not know it by name, but chances are you are familiar with the Holy Trinity of cooking if you’ve ever made a pot of gumbo. This backbone of Cajun and Creole cooking is essential for nailing the flavors and cuisine of Louisiana. It also has a rich history, connected to the different groups of people who settled in the region.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

