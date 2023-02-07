Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Alamogordo Chess Club Meetings Information and MoreAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
Silicon Valley
Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs
Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
Washington Examiner
Is San Francisco finally trying to reverse its progressive decay?
San Francisco has been undergoing a reckoning with the woke liberalism that has ruined the city. It may now finally be reconnecting with sanity. In her State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor London Breed (D) declared that “our residents are demanding we build back the police force, and we need to deliver.” She announced her opposition to “open-air drug dealing.” She intends to pause tax increases for retail businesses and make the city’s tax structure more competitive.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
San Francisco's Pop’s sparks debate over the term 'dive bar'
"It's impossible to unequivocally define what a dive bar is."
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
sfstandard.com
Marin County Tests Wastewater for Deadly Drugs. Why Doesn’t San Francisco?
Marin County kicked off a new pilot program this week that tests wastewater for traces of opioids and other drugs in an effort to measure the county’s substance use and the prevalence of deadly drugs like fentanyl. Marin is now testing for fentanyl, cocaine, nicotine and methamphetamine in its wastewater.
After vowing never to return, Dave Chappelle set to play Bay Area festival
Chappelle emceed the inaugural festival last year.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Winter storms fill Hetch Hetchy, renew debate about reservoir's future
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – Another big payoff from the January storms, San Francisco's water storage system is just about full.That includes Hetch Hetchy in Yosemite National Park, which will likely reach capacity if we get more storms this winter.Visitors might still need chains to get down Evergreen Road this time of year, but a trip to Hetch Hetchy reveals an example of the potent storms, and a reservoir of controversy for 100 years.The storms have not stopped delivering in Yosemite. Water continues to pour across the granite, and eventually into Hetch Hetchy.The jewel of the San Francisco water system is...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. Flying Football Funfest – San Carlos, 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Penguin Valentines – San Francisco, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Valentine’s Day Celebration –...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
sonomamag.com
Kapu Bar Brings the Tiki Experience to Petaluma
Petaluma’s new Kapu Bar is the tiki-tackiest, booziest, most questionably appropriate escape from reality none of us knew Sonoma County desperately needed. Because after fires, floods, a pandemic and years of binge drinking at home, it’s about time for a few (dozen) mai tais with friends inside faux palm-leaf huts, especially when served with the best garlic chicken east of Kona.
