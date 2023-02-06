Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
News 12
Temps on the rise; showers expected tomorrow before warm Friday
NOW: Increasing clouds this evening with cold temps in the upper-30s to near 40. NEXT: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy on Thursday. Showers move in after 5 p.m. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect showers tomorrow before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
Chance for rain Tuesday; mild temperatures stick around for the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds roll in Tuesday afternoon with the chance for a few showers at night.
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend
Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
The Weather Channel
February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. A colder start...
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE - Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gust over 30 mph in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s under sunny skies and lighter winds as high pressure moves through the region. Warmer weather will return Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20° warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above average temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies for Monday and increasing clouds for Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s. with lows in the 40s.
National wind chill record set on Mount Washington at 108 degrees below zero
Mount Washington in New Hampshire set a new record that no one ever wanted to break this weekend as the wind chill hit 108 degrees below zero on Friday night, thanks to a blast of arctic air pushing through the Northeast part of the country.
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
natureworldnews.com
Storms With -50C Temperatures Are Threatening United States’ Heartland This Week
A triple threat of winter storms was raging into the country's center on Sunday, promising travel headaches for the rest of the week as the Upper Midwest hunkered down in bitter cold and wind chills that might reach minus 50 degrees. From Sunday through Thursday, at least three storms will...
Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast
After cold temperatures hit the Northeast and an ice storm landed in Texas last week, some areas in the US have milder weather in Tuesday's forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Chances of Snow, Winter Storms in U.S Could Unfold During Meteorological Spring, Forecasts Show
The weather forecast said that waves of cold air, snow and possible snow storms would unload before the beginning of meteorological spring. With almost a month before the spring season, snow lovers could anticipate chances of snow weather outlook in the final days of meteorological winter. The meteorological winter became...
natureworldnews.com
Mild Weather, Warmup Expected in Northeast This February After Worst Wind Chill Unleashes
The Northeastern United States can expect a sudden warmup and mild weather next week after a blast of colder weather that brought freezing temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The rapid but intense wave of polar vortex and arctic brought unleashed significant cold in the Northeast. In the South, CNN reported...
Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona
It's Super Bowl week in Arizona and while sunny days are forecast for most of it, residents and tourists can expect a gloomier and breezier weekend in metro Phoenix. “The weather should be fairly warm,” said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “During the weekend, we expect a cloudy sky and breezy weather. Luckily Sunday, we don’t have more than a 5% chance of rain.” ...
NPR
Arctic chill brings record low temperatures to the Northeast
An Arctic chill is sweeping the northeastern U.S., with wind gusts powering frigid temperatures not seen in decades. In New Hampshire, the peak of Mount Washington on Friday night hit minus 47 degrees Fahrenheit, tying with the lowest temperature ever recorded at the station atop the state's highest mountain — known for its extreme weather — first set in 1934, a year after recordings began, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
