Newport, MN

Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities

Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul

The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Two Minnesota Men Indicted For Online Romance Fraud Schemes

Minneapolis, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with online romance fraud schemes. 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park are named in separate indictments charging each of the men with mail fraud. Wilfred is facing seven counts of the crime, while Kordorwu was indicted on eight charges.
COON RAPIDS, MN
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota County Sees 2nd Snowmobiling Death in Less Than a Week

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota County is reporting its second snowmobiling fatality in less than a week. The second deadly snowmobiling wreck followed a weekend in which Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old Staples man and another accident that sent a 15-year-old boy and his mother to the hospital. The latest deadly crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of Brainerd in rural Pequot Lakes shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted in Washington DC

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Police in Washington DC are investigating an assault on a member of Minnesota's congressional delegation. Nick Coe, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Angie Craig issued a statement today indicating the Second Congressional District US Representative was assaulted in the elevator at her apartment building in Washington DC around 7:15 AM. Coe indicated the second-term Democrat defended herself from her attacker and suffered some bruising, but "is otherwise physically okay."
WASHINGTON, DC
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!

I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
WISCONSIN STATE
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

