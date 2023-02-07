ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy