If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
