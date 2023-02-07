MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...

