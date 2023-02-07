Tennis player Jessica Pegula updates on mother Kim’s cardiac arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the last several months, there were many unanswered questions related to Kim Pegula’s health.

Pegula’s daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, revealed that her mother suffered cardiac arrest back in June 2022 and shared her experience dealing with her health issues.

In an article published in The Players’ Tribune , Pegula said that she decided to share the story following Bills safety Damar Hamlin also suffering from cardiac arrest.

Pegula’s parents, Kim and Terry Pegula, own both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

She begins her story by explaining that she flew back home to Florida after the French Open. After some time, she says Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

To this day, Pegula says her mother is still recovering but has been improving since. She added it’s unknown where her mother will end up health-wise.

In the article, Pegula credits her sister for ‘saving their mother’s life,’ and performing CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics.

“The more people we have in our communities that know how to do good, quality CPR, the better. Whether it’s a loved one or someone you don’t even know at the grocery store or the pharmacy. If you can help them and have the training and skills to do so, that is the best possible way to help them have a good recovery,” said Dr. John Burke, neurointensivist with Rochester Regional Health.

In January, Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals — something Pegula says came full circle for her and made her sick to her stomach. When she played in the 2023 Australian Open, she wore a Number 3 patch to honor Hamlin.

Pegula concluded her story by sharing her thanks to the Buffalo community for the support she and her family have received during this time.

Kim Pegula was the first female team president in the history of both the NFL and NHL.

During a Go Red For Women luncheon hosted by the American Heart Association in Buffalo Tuesday, campaign chairwoman Lorrie Clemo spoke on Pegula’s update.

“She is an inspiration to all women in western New York, and I know she will be an inspiration to our work that we’re doing as well here at Go Red For Women,” said Clemo.

Rochester Regional Health is providing free CPR training classes to the public. For more information or to sign up, visit their website.

