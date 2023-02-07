Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Peter Jerving's funeral: 5th Milwaukee officer killed on duty in 5 years
MILWAUKEE - On Monday, Feb. 13, Milwaukee police will bury their fifth officer killed in the line of duty over the last five years, Officer Peter Jerving, and it is sure to be an emotional day. Officers from across the state and country are expected in Brookfield to pay their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 36th and Villard on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
T-shirt designed to help honor fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving
One of the employees at ShirtsandLogos has a brother who worked alongside Jerving at Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 4 and he wanted to help find a way to give back.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Appleton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 91st and Appleton on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fallen MPD officer remembered at volleyball fundraiser
At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, a volleyball fundraiser remembered fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. The proceeds will go to his family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022. Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison, Perkins...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed, remembered at volleyball fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. - Most Friday nights, fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving could be found on the volleyball court with a group of friends. This Friday, those friends played in his honor. At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, Jerving's teammates, friends, family and members of the Milwaukee Police Department...
Milwaukee man arrested after fatal battery
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal battery that happened on Saturday evening around 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2021. Dequan McMillon, 28, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. Court records indicate McMillon will be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Community vigil for Milwaukee Officer Jerving: 'Thank you, Pete'
MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukee mourns fallen Officer Peter Jerving, a vigil at Silver Spring Church of God made the community's love for him clear Friday, Feb. 10. The church is just down the street from Police District 4, where Jerving worked. Fellow officers, firefighters, people who knew Jerving and community members gathered.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chief on Officer Jerving's death: 'It's been tough'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman joined FOX6 News for a live interview Friday, Feb. 10 after Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. Jerving, 37, died after a shootout near 14th and Cleveland with a robbery suspect. He had four years...
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 13-year-old
Milwaukee police need help finding a critically missing teenage girl. Madison Lee, 13, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near First Street and Burleigh Street in the Harambee neighborhood, according to police. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 110 pounds, with brown eyes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Man 68, missing from Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was issued for Felipe Benavides-Herrera, 68, missing from Milwaukee, last seen 30th and National Sunday morning, Feb. 12. Authorities said he is believed to be on foot. He's described as white, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Peter Jerving funeral, public visitation planned
Preparations are underway for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral. There will be ways for the public to pay respects.
Comments / 1