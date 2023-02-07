Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s honest feelings on James Wiseman trade, Gary Payton II reunion
The Golden State Warriors did not go quietly into the night. Amid all the frenzy surrounding the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors took their stand and they too decided to join in on the fun. This came in the form of James Wiseman getting shipped off to the Detroit Pistons, while also securing a reunion with fan-favorite Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade
Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mikal Bridges is all-in on ‘dope’ nickname after Nets debut
Brooklyn Nets fans have had one of the most intense roller coaster seasons in recent memory. In the wake of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades, they have a new budding star to cheer on and the perfect nickname for him. Mikal Bridges came over from the Phoenix Suns...
‘Sad and pathetic’: NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s wife going OFF on ‘vampire’ slander
Twitter has started to sink its teeth in on another controversial subject in relation to the Russell Westbrook trade that had him packing his bags for Salt Lake City. Westbrook, who was sent by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz ahead of the NBA trade deadline Thursday, has even been compared to a […] The post ‘Sad and pathetic’: NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s wife going OFF on ‘vampire’ slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers returned home and secured a big win over the New York Knicks following two consecutive road losses. Despite the victory, Joel Embiid was critical of the Sixers for their defensive issues. While Embiid led the game with 35 points and Tyrese Maxey had 27 points, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each […] The post Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade
Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter. At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023 […] The post Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs
The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s shocking take on Kevin Durant being traded to Suns
There’s no denying that the Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after successfully trading for Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline expired last Thursday. Even the Dallas Mavericks, who themselves came up with a landscape-shifting deal when they brought in Kyrie Irving, were shocked to hear about the KD news. Luka Doncic himself […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s shocking take on Kevin Durant being traded to Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The star trade Kevin Durant wanted Nets to make before Suns blockbuster
It’s been quite a 72-hour stretch for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost two superstar players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the blink of an eye. The Nets went all in to try to poach Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam from north of the border to convince Durant to stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
