The Case for Cutting/Keeping Adam Thielen

Shortly after the season ended, Caitlin Thielen suggested that her husband may be moving onto a new team. Very seldom do we see such speculative candour, especially so close to the end of the season. The message was clear: Adam Thielen is looking for his 2023 to go differently from his 2022.
Jordan Hicks an Automatic Cap Casualty? Not so Fast.

Jordan Hicks had a relatively disappointing season in 2022. Coming into the year, there was optimism that we’d see a significantly improved defense. Unfortunately, they looked totally overmatched most weeks, and the starting two LBs have been scapegoated as being too old and slow. Jordan Hicks and the 2023...
4 Landing Spots for Irv Smith Jr. in 2023

Irv Smith Jr. was supposed to be the Minnesota Vikings tight end of the future after Kyle Rudolph left, but injuries as well as other roster moves have derailed that timeline for the 24-year-old. In 2022, Smith came back from a meniscus tear that kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 season, but just a few weeks into the season, he hit the shelf once again after suffering a high ankle sprain.
NFC North Round-Up: Free Agency Targets for All 4 Teams

The offseason is about to get underway following this weekend’s Super Bowl, and every team in the NFC North have multiple needs to fill in free agency this spring. Here are potential free agency targets for all 4 teams this offseason. Chicago Bears: EDGE Marcus Davenport. Marcus Davenport appears...
NFL Playoff Picks: The Super Bowl Pick

Eagles -2.5 (W) For the second time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will lift the Lombardi trophy by the time this weekend wraps up in his third appearance over the past four years. The Chiefs offense is getting healthier in the days ahead of the Super Bowl with JuJu Smith-Schuster...
10 Former Vikings in the Super Bowl

TE Blake Bell (KC) Blake Bell doesn’t exactly have a huge role in the Kansas City offense being that he plays the same position as Travis Kelce. This season he caught 2 passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. During the playoffs, he showed up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round, catching another pass during that game.
