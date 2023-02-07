Read full article on original website
Fortitude, Work Ethic, and Plain Old Greatness Helped Justin Jefferson Earn the 2022 NFL OPOY Award
Ever since Justin Jefferson entered the league in 2020, he’s exceeded expectations. As a first-round pick it’s hard, if not impossible in some instances, to do that. During his first three seasons in the NFL, though, Jefferson has done things on a football field that no one has done at his age.
The Case for Cutting/Keeping Adam Thielen
Shortly after the season ended, Caitlin Thielen suggested that her husband may be moving onto a new team. Very seldom do we see such speculative candour, especially so close to the end of the season. The message was clear: Adam Thielen is looking for his 2023 to go differently from his 2022.
Legendary Viking Misses Out on the Hall of Fame Again
The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class was announced this week, and for the third consecutive year, after being named a finalist for the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, legendary Viking pass rusher Jared Allen narrowly missed the cut. Instead, it was Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas,...
Jordan Hicks an Automatic Cap Casualty? Not so Fast.
Jordan Hicks had a relatively disappointing season in 2022. Coming into the year, there was optimism that we’d see a significantly improved defense. Unfortunately, they looked totally overmatched most weeks, and the starting two LBs have been scapegoated as being too old and slow. Jordan Hicks and the 2023...
2 Dominos Have Fallen for Thielen’s & Jefferson’s Next Contracts
Unless something unexpected happens, Adam Thielen won’t play for the Vikings in 2023 without a new deal. Unless something unexpected happens, Justin Jefferson won’t play for the Vikings in 2023 without a new deal. Vikings fans will thus be pleased to learn that 2 dominos have fallen for Thielen’s and Jefferson’s next contracts.
4 Landing Spots for Irv Smith Jr. in 2023
Irv Smith Jr. was supposed to be the Minnesota Vikings tight end of the future after Kyle Rudolph left, but injuries as well as other roster moves have derailed that timeline for the 24-year-old. In 2022, Smith came back from a meniscus tear that kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 season, but just a few weeks into the season, he hit the shelf once again after suffering a high ankle sprain.
The View from VT: New but Familiar RB, Spielman’s DC Delay, and Payton’s Message
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
NFC North Round-Up: Free Agency Targets for All 4 Teams
The offseason is about to get underway following this weekend’s Super Bowl, and every team in the NFC North have multiple needs to fill in free agency this spring. Here are potential free agency targets for all 4 teams this offseason. Chicago Bears: EDGE Marcus Davenport. Marcus Davenport appears...
NFL Playoff Picks: The Super Bowl Pick
Eagles -2.5 (W) For the second time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will lift the Lombardi trophy by the time this weekend wraps up in his third appearance over the past four years. The Chiefs offense is getting healthier in the days ahead of the Super Bowl with JuJu Smith-Schuster...
10 Former Vikings in the Super Bowl
TE Blake Bell (KC) Blake Bell doesn’t exactly have a huge role in the Kansas City offense being that he plays the same position as Travis Kelce. This season he caught 2 passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. During the playoffs, he showed up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round, catching another pass during that game.
If this is it for C.J. Ham, Then it has Been a Heck of a Vikings Career
Coming into the season, I (wrongly) predicted that Kevin O’Connell would move on from C.J. Ham, Minnesota’s long-time fullback. The veteran proved me wrong. He has been doing so his entire career (not me specifically, people more generally). An undrafted free agent who made it into the NFL...
