Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Related
James Bradberry ended every NFL rigged argument with 1 simple comment
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was bluntly honest with reporters after his holding penalty all but decided the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. NFL officiating controversies are basically the bread and butter of the postseason at this point. Few games go by without some sort of disagreement over a key call.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
Sean Payton, Russell Wilson have dinner with NFL great
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson set down for their first conversation as coach and quarterback. From all indications, it went well. Wilson even captured the moment by calling it “Date Night.” The pair was joined b ypop star Ciara and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. Payton, as many already know, Read more... The post Sean Payton, Russell Wilson have dinner with NFL great appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs, Eagles hold pre-Super Bowl walkthroughs, Russell Wilson reacts to azcentral report
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready for Super Bowl 57. Both the AFC and NFC champions held their brief final walkthroughs at Sun Devil Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility in Tempe on Saturday morning. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had his team go though 45 minutes of situational plays...
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
What did Eagles fans think of Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime?
Eagles fans were treated to a Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring pop sensation Rihanna, so how did the Philly fans react to her performance?. Rihanna gave a visually stunning performance during halftime of Super Bowl 57, featuring a string of some of her greatest hits along with a troupe of dancers accompanying her.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
Super Bowl 2024 odds (Chiefs favored to go back-to-back)
Super Bowl 57 was a game for the ages, with the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on a field goal in the closing seconds. For fans who bet on Kansas City and hit some of the fun prop bets on...
Did watching Rihanna at halftime sap Eagles defense of their energy?
As many Eagles fans enjoyed the Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring Rihanna, it makes you wonder if those that are on the Eagles’ defense watched it instead of adjusting as needed. It’s crazy to think that the stout Eagles’ defense that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half all looked lost and confused in the second half.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
Andy Reid’s conservative approach immediately backfires in hilarious fashion
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to go for a field goal, and it backfired tremendously in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 features two of the most electric offenses in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That was evident after each team scored a touchdown on their opening drives of the big game on Sunday. Given how it was going, both teams would have to score nearly every drive.
Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl
The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0