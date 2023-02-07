Read full article on original website
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A terrifying morning for a woman, two children and residents of a Duluth apartment building Sunday. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Duluth Police responded to the 300 block of W 4th St after a report of sounds of shots fired. When they arrived, officers learned...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 67-year-old Saginaw man died Friday night after a snowmobile accident. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a report of a snowmobile accident with a male not breathing at 10:58 Friday night. It happened on...
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A judge sentenced a Superior man who was convinced of killing his mother. The Douglas County judge sentenced Robert Bennett to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In December, the jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after stabbing his mother...
One Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer In Cotton
COTTON, Minn. — A person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer in the Cotton area. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says there are 3 known reports matching this person driving with emergency lights and stopping people. At this time there is no...
Itasca County Explosion Leaves Five Injured
A Nashwauk home reportedly exploded leaving five individuals injured. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on February 8th, just before 8:30 p.m. officials received word of a structure fire at a Nashwauk home, the cause of which is currently under investigation by The State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Grand Rapids Fire Claims Life of Unnamed Woman
A fire in Grand Rapids claimed the life of one individual on Thursday. According to the press release, at 5:19 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on February 8. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units on the main level upon arriving to the scene. While searching the apartment, personnel found one person in the unit’s living room.
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police helped rescued a man in a wheelchair from a house fire in Hibbing Tuesday morning. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page, the fire was reported around 6:10 a.m. near 13th Avenue and 18th Street East. An older man in...
Grand Rapids Woman Dead After Apartment Fire Takes Her Life
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after an early morning fire in a 12-unit Grand Rapids apartment building took her life. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the structure fire occurred at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday at the 1400 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they...
Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire
A woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units. Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation. All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
2 adults, 3 kids hospitalized after Nashwauk home explodes
Two adults and three children were hospitalized after their home exploded in Nashwauk Wednesday night. The five people, and one dog, inside the home at the time were able to make it out on their own and went to a neighbors’ house. To read the full story, visit the...
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week. Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the...
City by City: Babbitt, Embarrass, Ironwood
Babbitt, MN- Five Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers were recently recognized for their roles in saving the lives of others. Babbitt officer Anthony Bermel and Alexandria officer Mitch Lawler were awarded Lifesaving awards for their work while off-duty in the BWCA. While canoeing, they received a report of someone on the same lake potentially having a heart attack. They assisted the victim and rescue personnel while also ensuring the victim had access to life-saving medical attention.
Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive. The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023. Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives. That was a record for...
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland
Duluth Candy Co. has created new treats just for Valentine’s Day. Ironwood residents are invited to apply for housing rehabilitation grants.
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses
A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
Eichorn, Farnsworth statements on Huber dropping plans for OSB plant
Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered Woods to drop their plans for an OSB plant in Cohasset, MN:. Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered...
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Business owners showcase their work for 3rd annual BIPOC Business Showcase
DULUTH, MN. -- Jasmine Fuller’s business, JnH Designs, is something she has always held close to her heart. “My name is Jasmine of course, and my first-born daughter is named Harmony, so that is how I came up with JnH Designs,” said Fuller. Fuller is a Duluth native,...
