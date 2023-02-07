GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO