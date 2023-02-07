Read full article on original website
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Heavy Rain Halts Train Shipments To South African Ports
By Nelson Banya (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line. The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to...
HAM Radio Team Reaches World’s Most Remote Island
By John Konrad (K5HIP) Last week, after a long and treacherous voyage, a team of amateur radio operators arrived on the world’s most remote island, Bouvet Island. Using the callsign 3Y0J, they are now transmitting a variety of signals, including Morse code, digital modes, and voice transmissions, in an effort to reach out to other amateur radio operators around the world. The expedition’s goals are simple: to contact as many amateur radio stations as possible from a remote location.
