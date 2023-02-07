ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heavy Rain Halts Train Shipments To South African Ports

By Nelson Banya (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line. The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to...
HAM Radio Team Reaches World’s Most Remote Island

By John Konrad (K5HIP) Last week, after a long and treacherous voyage, a team of amateur radio operators arrived on the world’s most remote island, Bouvet Island. Using the callsign 3Y0J, they are now transmitting a variety of signals, including Morse code, digital modes, and voice transmissions, in an effort to reach out to other amateur radio operators around the world. The expedition’s goals are simple: to contact as many amateur radio stations as possible from a remote location.

