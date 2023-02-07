ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino

An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
crimevoice.com

Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery

“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
coyotechronicle.net

One Injured and One Arrested in a Gunman Incident on an Omnitrans Bus

There were tense moments on an Omnitrans bus in San Bernardino on Friday, January 27, when a shot was fired prompting an intense police response. The bus contained adults and children, and the incident led to one man being injured and another being arrested. San Bernardino Police responded to streets...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
recordgazette.net

Burglary suspect arrested

Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to a police department press release, at 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday the department received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown subject forced entry into her home in the area of Flamingo Street and Billings Avenue.
BEAUMONT, CA
knewsradio.com

17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing

Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoint

The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
KTLA

Arson suspect killed in San Bernardino County pursuit

Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Sunday. The man was identified as Antonio Garza, 44, from Yucca Valley. Deputies responded to a reported box trailer fire near Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street around 10:12 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Where are police threatening to arrest influencers?

It feels like a whole lifetime has passed since 2019, but there’s one California town that sure remembers. That was the year that Walker Canyon in the Lake Elsinore area experienced a superbloom of California poppies, in which the golden-orange flowers coated the hillside due to heavy rains earlier in the season. So many people wanted to take photos of and with the flowers that the city was essentially overrun, seeing up to 100,000 people in a weekend, and the crowds were not kind to the environment.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

