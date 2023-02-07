Read full article on original website
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway was shut down following a major crash involving a semi-truck. The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, on the northbound Interstate 15 between Ranchero Road and Highway 395. The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County...
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with a pickup truck in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after an early morning crash Saturday in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:48 am, on February 11, 2023, at the intersection of Corwin and Wintun Roads. The collision involved a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and...
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery
“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
Apple Valley Father Arrested For Severely Abusing His 2-Year Old Son
An apple valley father is facing charges after causing mayhem to his toddler back in early January. It all started on January 8th when authorities got anonymous tips and reports that a child was possibly being abused by their father.
One Injured and One Arrested in a Gunman Incident on an Omnitrans Bus
There were tense moments on an Omnitrans bus in San Bernardino on Friday, January 27, when a shot was fired prompting an intense police response. The bus contained adults and children, and the incident led to one man being injured and another being arrested. San Bernardino Police responded to streets...
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Burglary suspect arrested
Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to a police department press release, at 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday the department received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown subject forced entry into her home in the area of Flamingo Street and Billings Avenue.
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
Brush fire erupts along Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley
A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The noninjury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on the south end of the city, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fontana Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoint
The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
Arson suspect killed in San Bernardino County pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Sunday. The man was identified as Antonio Garza, 44, from Yucca Valley. Deputies responded to a reported box trailer fire near Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street around 10:12 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies […]
Where are police threatening to arrest influencers?
It feels like a whole lifetime has passed since 2019, but there’s one California town that sure remembers. That was the year that Walker Canyon in the Lake Elsinore area experienced a superbloom of California poppies, in which the golden-orange flowers coated the hillside due to heavy rains earlier in the season. So many people wanted to take photos of and with the flowers that the city was essentially overrun, seeing up to 100,000 people in a weekend, and the crowds were not kind to the environment.
