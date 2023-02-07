Watch: Bomb squad detonates decaying dynamite in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department was called to the Barnardsville community Saturday evening for a metal box of decaying nitro-dynamite.
According to the police department, a search of the area revealed 27 electric detonators and “blasting caps”.
After prepping the area and waiting for daylight, the bomb squad used their robot and a specialized charge to detonate the dynamite next to the barn that had been home to the explosives for more than 50 years.
