Asheville, NC

Watch: Bomb squad detonates decaying dynamite in Asheville

By Kennedy Davis, Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department was called to the Barnardsville community Saturday evening for a metal box of decaying nitro-dynamite.

According to the police department, a search of the area revealed 27 electric detonators and “blasting caps”.

After prepping the area and waiting for daylight, the bomb squad used their robot and a specialized charge to detonate the dynamite next to the barn that had been home to the explosives for more than 50 years.

    (Source: Asheville Police Department)
    (Source: Asheville Police Department)
    (Source: Asheville Police Department)
