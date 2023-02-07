ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

Iskenderun Port Resumes Operations After Massive Fire

By Can Sezer (Reuters) – A fire at Turkey’s Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country. More than a thousand containers...
gcaptain.com

Repair Of Turkish Oil Export Control Room Could Take A Week

By Zulfugar Agayev (Bloomberg) Exports of Azerbaijan’s oil from Turkey are unlikely to resume this week because a control room at the port of Ceyhan suffered earthquake damage, according to a person familiar with the matter. The eastern Mediterranean terminal stopped loadings on Monday, when two earthquakes killed more...
gcaptain.com

Loadings Of Turkish BTC Pipeline Oil Could Begin Within Days

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Turkey’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source said on Saturday. The terminal, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating...
gcaptain.com

Heavy Rain Halts Train Shipments To South African Ports

By Nelson Banya (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line. The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
gcaptain.com

Cost of Shipping Gasoline Jumps 405% After Russia Sanctions

(Bloomberg) –The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales. Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged more than 400% this week, reaching $55,857, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
gcaptain.com

Russian Fuel Exports Stumble In Early Days After European Ban

By Prejula Prem (Bloomberg) –Russian fuel exports are showing signs of a slowdown just five days after the European Union — Moscow’s main market — banned seaborne shipments of its refined oil products. Flows of petroleum products ranging from diesel to jet fuel are set to...
gcaptain.com

Kremlin Says Those Behind Nord Stream Blasts Must Be Punished

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House. A...
gcaptain.com

HAM Radio Team Reaches World’s Most Remote Island

By John Konrad (K5HIP) Last week, after a long and treacherous voyage, a team of amateur radio operators arrived on the world’s most remote island, Bouvet Island. Using the callsign 3Y0J, they are now transmitting a variety of signals, including Morse code, digital modes, and voice transmissions, in an effort to reach out to other amateur radio operators around the world. The expedition’s goals are simple: to contact as many amateur radio stations as possible from a remote location.

