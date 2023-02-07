Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Iskenderun Port Resumes Operations After Massive Fire
By Can Sezer (Reuters) – A fire at Turkey’s Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country. More than a thousand containers...
gcaptain.com
Repair Of Turkish Oil Export Control Room Could Take A Week
By Zulfugar Agayev (Bloomberg) Exports of Azerbaijan’s oil from Turkey are unlikely to resume this week because a control room at the port of Ceyhan suffered earthquake damage, according to a person familiar with the matter. The eastern Mediterranean terminal stopped loadings on Monday, when two earthquakes killed more...
gcaptain.com
Loadings Of Turkish BTC Pipeline Oil Could Begin Within Days
ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Turkey’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source said on Saturday. The terminal, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating...
gcaptain.com
Heavy Rain Halts Train Shipments To South African Ports
By Nelson Banya (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line. The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
gcaptain.com
Cost of Shipping Gasoline Jumps 405% After Russia Sanctions
(Bloomberg) –The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales. Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged more than 400% this week, reaching $55,857, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
gcaptain.com
China And Australia: How Coal Shipments Resumed After Two Years Of Tension
By Ben Westcott (Bloomberg) China’s trade relations with Australia showed concrete signs of thawing with coal shipments resuming after more than two years, and hopes of a return of lobster and wine sales. Bulk carrier Magic Eclipse was anchored off the southern port city of Zhanjiang on Thursday morning,...
gcaptain.com
Russian Fuel Exports Stumble In Early Days After European Ban
By Prejula Prem (Bloomberg) –Russian fuel exports are showing signs of a slowdown just five days after the European Union — Moscow’s main market — banned seaborne shipments of its refined oil products. Flows of petroleum products ranging from diesel to jet fuel are set to...
gcaptain.com
Kremlin Says Those Behind Nord Stream Blasts Must Be Punished
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House. A...
gcaptain.com
HAM Radio Team Reaches World’s Most Remote Island
By John Konrad (K5HIP) Last week, after a long and treacherous voyage, a team of amateur radio operators arrived on the world’s most remote island, Bouvet Island. Using the callsign 3Y0J, they are now transmitting a variety of signals, including Morse code, digital modes, and voice transmissions, in an effort to reach out to other amateur radio operators around the world. The expedition’s goals are simple: to contact as many amateur radio stations as possible from a remote location.
