nbc15.com
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials continue to investigate a high speed chase that ended in the Madison area Saturday night. The Monona Police Department confirmed three suspects were taken into custody without incident after the high-speed chase. Police did not have any more information to share but said a press...
nbc15.com
Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
Channel 3000
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
Channel 3000
Janesville police arrest two women after off-duty officer heard gunshots
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested two women Wednesday night after they said an of-duty officer heard gunshots. Police said the officer was driving home at around 11 a.m. when she heard shots near the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. Two women were seen running through the parking lot to an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
nbc15.com
Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
nbc15.com
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
news8000.com
Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
nbc15.com
NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John’s absence
NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John's absence
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 20-year-old suspect Friday accused of shooting at a woman while she was sitting in her car last month in Madison. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired the weapon on Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of...
nbc15.com
Madison police chief addresses downward trend in violent crime, rise in some burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said that the city is “trending in the right direction” during a speech Friday afternoon to address the State of Public Safety in the city. During his speech, Barnes shared data from MPD comparing crime numbers in 2022...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
Channel 3000
Madison police make arrests in summer car thefts
MADISON, Wis. -- Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglary, car theft and fraud cases across Madison last summer. The three teens are accused of working together to steal wallets and other items, and using stolen credit cards to buy gas and snacks at gas stations around town. Two are also accused of stealing vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin felon prohibited from owning firearms sentenced after posting video with a gun
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison....
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License
A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
