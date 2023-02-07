ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials continue to investigate a high speed chase that ended in the Madison area Saturday night. The Monona Police Department confirmed three suspects were taken into custody without incident after the high-speed chase. Police did not have any more information to share but said a press...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police arrest two women after off-duty officer heard gunshots

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested two women Wednesday night after they said an of-duty officer heard gunshots. Police said the officer was driving home at around 11 a.m. when she heard shots near the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. Two women were seen running through the parking lot to an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John’s absence

NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John's absence

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Madison police make arrests in summer car thefts

MADISON, Wis. -- Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglary, car theft and fraud cases across Madison last summer. The three teens are accused of working together to steal wallets and other items, and using stolen credit cards to buy gas and snacks at gas stations around town. Two are also accused of stealing vehicles.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License

A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
FITCHBURG, WI

