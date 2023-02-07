ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

Seagrove woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDvCp_0kfBxFqD00

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.

Heather Auman, who is accused of shooting Seagrove firefighter MJ Auman at the end of June, was granted a $1 million bond in court on Monday. If the bond is paid, she’ll remain on Electronic House Arrest.

‘Kind soul’: Seagrove community mourns loss of firefighter; wife accused of shooting, killing him

Background

Randolph County deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road in Seagrove about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. MJ Auman was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

As deputies investigated, they found enough evidence to charge Heather Hicks Auman with first-degree murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3xDu_0kfBxFqD00

In August, just over a month after Auman’s death Randolph County prosecutors went before the judge to seek the death penalty in this case , if Heather Hicks Auman should be convicted, but this request was denied, and the case will stay as a non-capital case in Randolph County Superior Court.

Remembering MJ

“It’s a loss for our community,” community member Melissa Bunker said . “He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter.”

Seagrove Fire Department said in a statement that “MJ’’’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county’s fire service.”

Auman also worked for the Ramseur Fire Department, who said they will always remember him as an important part of their team.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested nearly decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
WHITSETT, NC
FOX8 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on South Fayetteville Street in Randolph County; driver may face charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash on South Fayetteville Street, also known as U.S. 220 Business, in Randolph County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash at Industrial Park Avenue. Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2022 Honda Accord […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man arrested during SWAT Team drug bust in home near school; police seize over 30 guns, trafficking amounts of drugs, around $50,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy