China Says Unidentified Flying Object Threatens Major Port
(Bloomberg) China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported. An employee at the marine development authority of Qingdao’s Jimo...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
Russian Fuel Exports Stumble In Early Days After European Ban
By Prejula Prem (Bloomberg) –Russian fuel exports are showing signs of a slowdown just five days after the European Union — Moscow’s main market — banned seaborne shipments of its refined oil products. Flows of petroleum products ranging from diesel to jet fuel are set to...
China’s Oil Giants Want More Russian Crude
(Bloomberg) China’s state-owned oil refining giants are speeding up purchases of Russian crude, citing the allure of cheap cargoes from the OPEC+ producer as demand recovered after Covid Zero was ditched. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, as well as PetroChina Co. and CNOOC Ltd. have started and...
Cost of Shipping Gasoline Jumps 405% After Russia Sanctions
(Bloomberg) –The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales. Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged more than 400% this week, reaching $55,857, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
Patience Wanes Over West Coast Port-Labor Talks As Cargo Drops
Feb 10, 2023 (Bloomberg) –Talks for a new labor pact between West Coast dockworkers and their employers are stretching into a 10th month, but with no agreement in sight and volumes dropping, patience is wearing thin. The pandemic-era pickup in cargo movement has largely eased, partly due to businesses...
Loadings Of Turkish BTC Pipeline Oil Could Begin Within Days
ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Turkey’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source said on Saturday. The terminal, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating...
