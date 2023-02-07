ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

China Says Unidentified Flying Object Threatens Major Port

(Bloomberg) China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported. An employee at the marine development authority of Qingdao’s Jimo...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
gcaptain.com

Russian Fuel Exports Stumble In Early Days After European Ban

By Prejula Prem (Bloomberg) –Russian fuel exports are showing signs of a slowdown just five days after the European Union — Moscow’s main market — banned seaborne shipments of its refined oil products. Flows of petroleum products ranging from diesel to jet fuel are set to...
gcaptain.com

China’s Oil Giants Want More Russian Crude

(Bloomberg) China’s state-owned oil refining giants are speeding up purchases of Russian crude, citing the allure of cheap cargoes from the OPEC+ producer as demand recovered after Covid Zero was ditched. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, as well as PetroChina Co. and CNOOC Ltd. have started and...
gcaptain.com

Cost of Shipping Gasoline Jumps 405% After Russia Sanctions

(Bloomberg) –The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales. Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged more than 400% this week, reaching $55,857, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
gcaptain.com

Patience Wanes Over West Coast Port-Labor Talks As Cargo Drops

Feb 10, 2023 (Bloomberg) –Talks for a new labor pact between West Coast dockworkers and their employers are stretching into a 10th month, but with no agreement in sight and volumes dropping, patience is wearing thin. The pandemic-era pickup in cargo movement has largely eased, partly due to businesses...
gcaptain.com

Loadings Of Turkish BTC Pipeline Oil Could Begin Within Days

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Turkey’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source said on Saturday. The terminal, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating...

