Cleveland Heights, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WKYC

Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins

WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKYC

A look inside Wilson's Super Bowl football factory in Ada, Ohio

ADA, Ohio — What is handcrafted in a white and red building located, in Ada, Ohio, is about to thrill millions of fans. It is the Wilson Football Factory. Every NFL football since 1941 has been made here. There's no automation, everything is sewn, turned and laced by hand. Over 20 steps go into making a football.
ADA, OH
WKYC

Here's some of the weirdest bets you can make on Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — You don't have to know football to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII. Sportsbooks around the country have put out odds on some very unique bets you can make surrounding other parts of the big game. These types of bets are known as "prop bets" and...
WKYC

Why do teams defer the coin toss during the Super Bowl?

WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events in the U.S., with more than 100 million people watching the game. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. But before the game can begin, the teams have to take care of some important business.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKYC

Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYC

Pregnant Rihanna soars at Super Bowl halftime show

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rihanna delivered on her promise, giving viewers a "jam-packed" 13-minute Super Bowl halftime extravaganza. The Barbadian singer brought an energetic performance during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Dressed in an all-red ensemble, a...
GLENDALE, AZ
WKYC

Who won last year's Super Bowl?

WASHINGTON — Kansas City and Philadelphia face off this weekend to crown the next Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, both of last year's Super Bowl contenders are watching from home. Who won the 2022 Super Bowl?. The Los Angeles Rams won the Vince Lombardi trophy last year with a 23-20...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKYC

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — It's official. Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters

CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
CLEVELAND, OH

