FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the ViolenceBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
AP Source: Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy minority stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking...
WKYC
NFL rushing title renamed after Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
PHOENIX — During the annual NFL Honors, the league announced that the rushing title award was being renamed in honor of Cleveland Browns' legendary running back Jim Brown. The Jim Brown Award will be presented each year to the NFL player with the most rushing yards each season. Brown,...
Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
WKYC
Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins
WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
WKYC
NFL Experience at Super Bowl LVII
Check this out! We get an inside look at the NFL Experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs.
WKYC
Cleveland native Norelle to sing at Super Bowl with Rihanna
Norelle sat down with 3News' Kierra Cotton ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Norelle will be performing at halftime with Rihanna.
WKYC
A look inside Wilson's Super Bowl football factory in Ada, Ohio
ADA, Ohio — What is handcrafted in a white and red building located, in Ada, Ohio, is about to thrill millions of fans. It is the Wilson Football Factory. Every NFL football since 1941 has been made here. There's no automation, everything is sewn, turned and laced by hand. Over 20 steps go into making a football.
WKYC
Here's some of the weirdest bets you can make on Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — You don't have to know football to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII. Sportsbooks around the country have put out odds on some very unique bets you can make surrounding other parts of the big game. These types of bets are known as "prop bets" and...
WKYC
Why do teams defer the coin toss during the Super Bowl?
WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events in the U.S., with more than 100 million people watching the game. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. But before the game can begin, the teams have to take care of some important business.
WKYC
Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
WKYC
WATCH: The moment Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas found out he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas made history on Thursday night, becoming the first Cleveland Browns player selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1999. Now, this Saturday, Browns fans can watch the exact moment when Thomas found out he was selected as an inductee for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan reflects on Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame career
'We haven't had much to cheer about since 1999 in this football crazy town. But we have Joe Thomas, and now the Hall of Fame has him, too.'
WKYC
Social media cheers as Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas' road from the fishing boat on Draft Day 2007 to football immortality is complete. On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Browns legendary offensive tackle was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The announcement came during the annual NFL Honors awards show...
WKYC
Pregnant Rihanna soars at Super Bowl halftime show
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rihanna delivered on her promise, giving viewers a "jam-packed" 13-minute Super Bowl halftime extravaganza. The Barbadian singer brought an energetic performance during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Dressed in an all-red ensemble, a...
WKYC
Meet 'Yousef,' the Northeast Ohio native and doctor referenced by Damar Hamlin at NFL Honors
During his speech at the NFL Honors ceremony, Damar Hamlin thanked a doctor named 'Yousef.' It turns out that he's from Greater Cleveland.
WKYC
Who won last year's Super Bowl?
WASHINGTON — Kansas City and Philadelphia face off this weekend to crown the next Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, both of last year's Super Bowl contenders are watching from home. Who won the 2022 Super Bowl?. The Los Angeles Rams won the Vince Lombardi trophy last year with a 23-20...
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton
CANTON, Ohio — It's official. Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
WKYC
Is Lamar Jackson hinting at long term extension with Baltimore? | Locked on Ravens
BALTIMORE — While the NFL offseason doesn't start in earnest until the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, the Lamar Jackson saga in Baltimore has already taken multiple twists and turns. The latest is a social media post from Jackson, which many have interpreted as a sign he is planning...
WKYC
Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters
CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
