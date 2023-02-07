Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO