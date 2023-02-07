Read full article on original website
Here’s What Kelis Thinks About Her Hit Song “Milkshake” Nearly 20 Years After Its Debut
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl. She had the hit that brought all the fans to the yard, but now Kelis is bringing a new recipe to the table. Nearly 20 years after her song, "Milkshake" had us constantly wondering what made hers better than ours, the singer is now teaching Diddy—without the charge.
How "Motherf--king Princess" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life
Watch: Mod Sun Talks New Music & Wedding Plans With Avril Lavigne. "She blew me a kiss and I didn't want to blow my brains out anymore. She is everything. I'm not without her. I am lost." Those are lyrics from "Avril's Song" off of hip-hup musician Mod Sun's new...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Here’s Proof Rihanna Will Work the Stage With Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Fashion
We'll always give a round of applause to Rihanna's style. And understandably so, since it's no secret that the Savage x Fenty founder—who will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona's State Farm Stadium Feb. 12—has been synonymous with fashion over the years. From...
Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
Pregnant Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show
Let's be real: This is what you came for. After the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs finished playing the first half of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the evening's real performer took center stage. Rihanna headed onto the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the halftime show. And yes, she was shining bright like a diamond.
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health
Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an...
Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show
Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna. While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.
Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad
Bennifer runs on Dunkin'. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are co-stars in Dunkin' Donuts 2023 Super Bowl ad—and it's one you will love a latte. In the commercial, which aired Feb. 12...
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Love Story Will Be Your Life Now
Watch: Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues. Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic Twilight persona, lovable werewolf Jacob Black. Now, more than five years later, Taylor, who turned 31 on Feb. 11, and the 25-year-old registered nurse are happily married, tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November of last year.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic
Khloe Kardashian just did what many parents would find impossible: She got multiple kids to pose for a family photo—and they're even smiling! On Feb. 10, the Good American founder shared a group...
The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer
When former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson found out that intimate photos he thought he sent to a woman he met on a dating app had actually been splashed all over the Internet, he was...
Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa
The world of music is mourning one of their own. South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, died on Feb. 10, his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed in a statement shared to his Instagram. He was 35 years old. Police told The New York Times that AKA, 35,...
Hell's Kitchen Winner Admits Battle of the Ages Twist Put 40-Somethings at a Disadvantage
Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. This battle was one for the ages—or rather, of the ages. Hell's Kitchen crowned Alex Belew as its 21st victor on Feb. 9 after a season that pit 40-somethings vs. 20-somethings in the hopes of becoming Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City. In the end, the 41-year-old beat out Dafne Mejia, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, to claim the $250,000 prize.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Relationship Is Sorta Beautiful
Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic...
