Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
Pregnant Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Let's be real: This is what you came for. After the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs finished playing the first half of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the evening's real performer took center stage. Rihanna headed onto the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the halftime show. And yes, she was shining bright like a diamond.
GLENDALE, AZ
Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show

Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna. While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Love Story Will Be Your Life Now

Watch: Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues. Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic Twilight persona, lovable werewolf Jacob Black. Now, more than five years later, Taylor, who turned 31 on Feb. 11, and the 25-year-old registered nurse are happily married, tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November of last year.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa

The world of music is mourning one of their own. South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, died on Feb. 10, his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed in a statement shared to his Instagram. He was 35 years old. Police told The New York Times that AKA, 35,...
Hell's Kitchen Winner Admits Battle of the Ages Twist Put 40-Somethings at a Disadvantage

Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. This battle was one for the ages—or rather, of the ages. Hell's Kitchen crowned Alex Belew as its 21st victor on Feb. 9 after a season that pit 40-somethings vs. 20-somethings in the hopes of becoming Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City. In the end, the 41-year-old beat out Dafne Mejia, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, to claim the $250,000 prize.
