FOX 21 Online
Friends of the Light Art Projection
DULUTH, Minn.– At the ice skating rink at Bayfront Festival Park, local artists collaborated to create a one of a kind art piece. Friends of the Light was put on by the Duluth Public Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation. Friday and Saturday night, projections were displayed on the...
FOX 21 Online
‘Night to Shine’ Returns In-Person
PROCTOR, Minn. – Across the nation, those with special needs got to experience prom to the fullest with ‘Night to Shine’. Over at Proctor High, guests rolled up to the red carpet in limos. Upon arrival they were able to visit the flower station and then get crowned king and queen of the prom.
FOX 21 Online
Escape the Bong V
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Escape the Bong is back for its fifth year at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior. Escape the Bong V as they are calling it, features four unique and challenging rooms with themes like ‘Survive Your Parents Prom’, in Back to the Future fashion, and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’, which deals with a submarine.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Winter Trail Running Series Ends with Four Hour Run
Duluth, Minn. — After five races, the Duluth Winter Trail Running Series comes to an end with the unique Frozen Four Hour run. This start and finish line was set at the Lester-Amity Chalet. Starting at: 9:00 Saturday morning 50 runners took off to hit the snowy trail. Each...
FOX 21 Online
Superior School Dist. Considers Consolidating Middle Schools
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior School District is beginning discussions to potentially consolidate its middle schools from six to five. Superintendent Amy Starzecki said a 2022 district study showed the elementary schools are being underutilized — sitting at only 71 percent capacity. So because of that and a...
FOX 21 Online
No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Blanks No. 12 SCSU on Senior Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team closed their regular season home series with a win, Saturday over St. Cloud State (2-0). Super seniors Ashton Bell and Taylor Anderson found the net for the Bulldogs. Two more fifth years to speak of, Emma Soderberg is now tied for first in career shutouts with 20. While, Gabbie Hughes moves to third in all time assists with 127.
FOX 21 Online
Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall Set to Face Off for Section Championship
CLOQUET, Minn.- The section 7A Quarterfinals took place on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Saturday afternoon. In the early game, the reigning section champions, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4-0 to advance. Meanwhile, Duluth Marshall would have a big first period and never look back, beating Moose Lake...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Northern Stars Fall in 7AA Quarterfinals, Denfeld Boys Knock Off Marshall in OT
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would see their season come to a close on Thursday as they fell to Elk River/Zimmerman 6 to 1 in the Section 7AA quarterfinals. Mae McCall would have the lone goal for Duluth. The Northern Stars finish the year at 14-8-4. In other hockey...
FOX 21 Online
No. 12 UMD Women’s Basketball Prepares to Close out Season on High Note
DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 12 UMD women’s basketball team has earned yet another NSIC North Title and are just two weeks away from stepping onto the playoff stage. The Bulldogs, who are 17-1 in conference play so far this season, come away with their fourth consecutive division title, securing the top seed out of the North headed into the conference tournament. Now the only thing standing in their way of winning the NSIC out right? Four tough conference games to close out the season.
FOX 21 Online
No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Ties with No. 12 St. Cloud State in Game One
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team returned home to AMSOIL Arena, Friday night to take on St. Cloud State for the second time this season. The Bulldogs scored their first and only goal late in the second period off Gabbie Hughes. With that goal Hughes became the fifth on the list of all time scorers with her 80 career goal.
FOX 21 Online
WI State Sen. Bewley Will Not Be Charged In Ashland Double-Fatal Crash
ASHLAND, Wis. — No charges will be filed in an Ashland car crash in which two people died. Last July, a mother and daughter died when their car that was speeding at 100-miles-per-hour hit two other cars. One of the vehicles was driven by Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley.
