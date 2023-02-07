DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 12 UMD women’s basketball team has earned yet another NSIC North Title and are just two weeks away from stepping onto the playoff stage. The Bulldogs, who are 17-1 in conference play so far this season, come away with their fourth consecutive division title, securing the top seed out of the North headed into the conference tournament. Now the only thing standing in their way of winning the NSIC out right? Four tough conference games to close out the season.

