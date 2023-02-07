ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: K-States' Nowell Named Top 10 Candidate for Bob Cousy Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was announced as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday (February 7). The award, which annually honors the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball, is named after former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. They helped the Jayhawks overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 scoring leader, who had just two points. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 29 points, including a series of buckets in the closing minutes that gave them a chance. Timmy Allen also had 18 points for Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Hutch Post

Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

$500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
