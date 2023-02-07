Read full article on original website
🏀 MBB: Complete team effort carries K-State past 19 TCU, 82-61
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as No. 12/11 Kansas State snapped a 2-game losing streak with a near wire-to-wire 82-61 victory over No. 19/17 TCU on Tuesday night before a crowd of 8,667 at Bramlage Coliseum.
🏀 MBB: K-States' Nowell Named Top 10 Candidate for Bob Cousy Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was announced as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday (February 7). The award, which annually honors the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball, is named after former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. They helped the Jayhawks overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 scoring leader, who had just two points. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 29 points, including a series of buckets in the closing minutes that gave them a chance. Timmy Allen also had 18 points for Texas.
Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot
PHOENIX (AP) — Two years ago as the Kansas City Chiefs were vying for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory in Tampa, Florida, there was one group outside Raymond James Stadium picketing their appearance. Native American protesters were calling for the Chiefs to drop their name, logo and their...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
🏈 Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since...
Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
Chiefs Radio Network's Dan Israel talks Super Bowl preparation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dan Israel with the Chiefs Radio Network was able to join KWBW's Rob Dreher on Thursday to talk about their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. That interview is below.
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Driver dead after Amtrak train strikes FedEx truck near KC
CASS COUNTY —One person died in an accident with a train just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday south of Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a FedEx truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road near Pleasant Hill. The driver of the...
Patrol IDs KC FedEx driver who died in crash with Amtrak train
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal semi, Amtrak train crash have identified the driver who died as Patrick E. Metz, 34, Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Ford FedEx delivery truck driven by Metz was southbound on Hereford Road just south of Smart Road.
Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Wanted Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle, transporting meth
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend pursuit. On Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs office was notified that a vehicle. reported stolen from Hiawatha a few days prior was located at a residence in the vicinity of 130th and Falcon on...
Police: Kan. woman used gift cards donated to Salvation Army
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft and forgery. On February 3, police began an investigation that focused on the unlawful use of a donation that was intended for the Salvation Army, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This donation was made with gift...
$500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
