Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Want You to Know Their Marriage Isn't a Perfect 10

Watch: Shawn Johnson & Mallory Ervin Share BEST Parenting Advice. Not long after their second date, Shawn Johnson realized she'd struck gold with NFL long snapper Andrew East. Sure, it took nine long months after his older brother Guy East, a cyclist on the U.S. national team, first arranged a 2012 set-up in Los Angeles—where the Olympic gymnast was cha-cha-ing her way to second place on the all-star edition of Dancing With the Stars—to see each other again.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Love Story Will Be Your Life Now

Watch: Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues. Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic Twilight persona, lovable werewolf Jacob Black. Now, more than five years later, Taylor, who turned 31 on Feb. 11, and the 25-year-old registered nurse are happily married, tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November of last year.
Amelia Hamlin, Ella Emhoff and More Celebrity Kids Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Watch: Kim Kardashian Explains North's Paris Fashion Week "Stop" Sign. As New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 kicked off in the Big Apple on Feb. 10, the runways were not only packed with glamorous designer fashion, but a few familiar faces as well. After all, what better way is there to get eyes on the upcoming seasons' trends than by enlisting models who are blessed with their parents' superstar genes to wear them?
