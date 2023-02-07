Read full article on original website
Related
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health
Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an...
Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!. It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky. While performing inside State...
How "Motherf--king Princess" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life
Watch: Mod Sun Talks New Music & Wedding Plans With Avril Lavigne. "She blew me a kiss and I didn't want to blow my brains out anymore. She is everything. I'm not without her. I am lost." Those are lyrics from "Avril's Song" off of hip-hup musician Mod Sun's new...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Want You to Know Their Marriage Isn't a Perfect 10
Watch: Shawn Johnson & Mallory Ervin Share BEST Parenting Advice. Not long after their second date, Shawn Johnson realized she'd struck gold with NFL long snapper Andrew East. Sure, it took nine long months after his older brother Guy East, a cyclist on the U.S. national team, first arranged a 2012 set-up in Los Angeles—where the Olympic gymnast was cha-cha-ing her way to second place on the all-star edition of Dancing With the Stars—to see each other again.
Here’s What Kelis Thinks About Her Hit Song “Milkshake” Nearly 20 Years After Its Debut
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl. She had the hit that brought all the fans to the yard, but now Kelis is bringing a new recipe to the table. Nearly 20 years after her song, "Milkshake" had us constantly wondering what made hers better than ours, the singer is now teaching Diddy—without the charge.
Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad
Bennifer runs on Dunkin'. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are co-stars in Dunkin' Donuts 2023 Super Bowl ad—and it's one you will love a latte. In the commercial, which aired Feb. 12...
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Love Story Will Be Your Life Now
Watch: Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues. Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic Twilight persona, lovable werewolf Jacob Black. Now, more than five years later, Taylor, who turned 31 on Feb. 11, and the 25-year-old registered nurse are happily married, tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November of last year.
Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic
Khloe Kardashian just did what many parents would find impossible: She got multiple kids to pose for a family photo—and they're even smiling! On Feb. 10, the Good American founder shared a group...
Days of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dead at 34
The soap opera world has lost one of their own. Cody Longo, who played Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives in 2011, was found dead Feb. 8 at his home in Austin, Texas, his rep told CNN. He was...
The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer
When former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson found out that intimate photos he thought he sent to a woman he met on a dating app had actually been splashed all over the Internet, he was...
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Relationship Is Sorta Beautiful
Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation. From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic...
Amelia Hamlin, Ella Emhoff and More Celebrity Kids Taking Over New York Fashion Week
Watch: Kim Kardashian Explains North's Paris Fashion Week "Stop" Sign. As New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 kicked off in the Big Apple on Feb. 10, the runways were not only packed with glamorous designer fashion, but a few familiar faces as well. After all, what better way is there to get eyes on the upcoming seasons' trends than by enlisting models who are blessed with their parents' superstar genes to wear them?
E! News
234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0