worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder date becomes a mess as Canelo eyes Mexico fight
Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in Las Vegas this spring got more complicated this week as reports surged on Canelo Alvarez’s return. Despite initially giving up his regular Cinco de Mayo date due to injury, Canelo has made a massive u-turn and since wants to fight on home soil.
worldboxingnews.net
Jack Catterall is about to get mugged by Josh Taylor a second time
Josh Taylor looks set to move on from a rematch with British rival Jack Catterall despite signing on the dotted line for a second UK battle. According to reports, Taylor will face Teofimo Lopez in a collision of two former unified champions later this year. Taylor had been set to...
worldboxingnews.net
Tszyu vs Harrison confirmed for March 11 in Sydney, winner gets Charlo
It was announced on Saturday night’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia. He will face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound...
worldboxingnews.net
Joyce vs Zhang undercard takes shape for April 15 in London
Denzel Bentley will return to British title business when he defends his middleweight belt against Kieran Smith on the undercard of the Joe Joyce-Zhilei Zhang heavyweight showdown at the Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on BT Sport. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley (17-2-1, 14) is back fighting in London...
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘doesn’t need tampered gloves or PEDs to win’
Former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a dig at two of his rivals when discussing his role as a top-division superstar. Wilder decided to remind Tyson Fury and forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. of his past allegations towards the pair. Speaking to Elie Seckbach, Wilder stated that Ruiz...
worldboxingnews.net
The rise, fall, and resurrection of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson
World Boxing News charts the rise, fall, and resurrection of Mike Tyson from the youngest heavyweight champion and convicted felon to an actor and podcast host. Tyson grew up in the tough neighborhood of Catskill, New York. Getting involved in gangs, Tyson was going off the rails until getting introduced to the great Cus D’Amato.
worldboxingnews.net
What’s next for Beterbiev, Yarde after Fight of the Year contender?
The hype around a boxing fight is always intense, especially if the two competitors are aggressive and passionate about their respective careers. A recent fight between Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde was no exception to this rule. Everything from the press conference to the weigh-in attracted the attention of boxing fans.
worldboxingnews.net
Hovhannisyan, “Scrappy” Ramirez talk Feb 18 bouts
As the countdown continues for their upcoming main event fights, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia and John “Scrappy Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles hosted a media workout at their home gym, Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood.
