If you’re like me and believe that the best Rx Papi can be found on both volumes of Dope Deals & Record Sales, then Marlo is for you. It’s not exactly as good as Dope Deals, but it’s in the vicinity; all No Limit and Detroit-style beats paired with burned-out introspection. On “Baby Z,” the final song on the project, Rx Papi has a problem to solve: “The rent due in the morning.” Set to DatBoiWill’s seedy groove, Papi surfs through the crime underworld, trying to come up with the cash. He eventually does, but it doesn’t feel like a victory. As the beat rides at the end, he sounds drained, maybe from what he had to do or at the fact that he has to do it all over again next month.

4 DAYS AGO