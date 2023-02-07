Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) in Los Angeles. After being introduced by Madonna (who arrived onstage holding a riding crop), Smith emerged surrounded by dancers on a circular platform. Petras sang her part in a cage, as bursts of flames shot into the air in the background. Toward the end of the song, Smith donned a horned top hat and danced with a cane. Watch the performance below.
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Squid have announced their second album: O Monolith is due out June 9 via Warp. Ahead of the release, the band has shared a new track called “Swing (In a Dream).” It comes with a video directed by Yoonha Park. Check it out below, along with the artwork and tracklist for O Monolith, plus the band’s upcoming European tour dates.
Sherelle Shares Track From New EP With I. Jordan: Listen
I. Jordan and Sherelle have joined up for a split EP comprising Jordan’s “M1, M3” and Sherelle’s “GetOutOfMyMind.” Listen to the latter track below. The UK club producers, who are in the midst of a joint European tour, are releasing the record through Fabric Originals on February 24.
Watch Babyface Sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2023
Babyface sang “America the Beautiful” at tonight’s Super Bowl, and you can watch it go down below. The venerable R&B singer/composer/producer brought his acoustic guitar rendition to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium ahead of kickoff, prior to Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna is set to headline the official halftime show—her first public performance in five years.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” at 2023 Grammys
Adele has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Easy on Me.” The composition was nominated alongside Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”
Beck Shares New Song “Thinking About You”: Listen
Beck has shared a new song, a single titled “Thinking About You.” Listen to it below. Last year, Beck joined Dolly Parton, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and more in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He also covered Neil Young’s “Old Man” for a Sunday Night Football promotion, earning an indirect rebuke from the Canadian singer-songwriter. In August, Beck will embark on a co-headlining tour with Phoenix, winding through the United States for more than a month. His most recent album was 2019’s Hyperspace.
M83 Shares Five New Songs: Listen
M83 has shared six songs from his forthcoming Fantasy LP. “Water Deep,” the previously-released “Oceans Niagara,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone” make up “Chapter 1” of the ninth studio album by French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Listen to “Chapter 1” below.
Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song’s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
The 12 Best and Worst Moments of the 2023 Grammys
The 2023 Grammy Awards went out of their way to make sure everyone went home happy. No single star took home a raft of trophies. Beyoncé became the most Grammy-winning human to ever live, though she didn’t get any of the night’s most coveted prizes. Grammy magnet Adele won just one award this time. Kendrick added a few to his collection, as did Harry Styles, but the accolades were decidedly spread out. There were a couple of shockers along the way, including Bonnie Raitt beating out all the aforementioned superstars for Song of the Year, and jazz singer Samara Joy coming out on top for Best New Artist. (The full list of winners is here.)
Jessie Ware Announces Album, Shares New Song “Pearls”: Listen
Jessie Ware has announced her What’s Your Pleasure? follow-up, That! Feels Good! News of the album, which arrives April 28, comes with her first single of the year, “Pearls,” which you can hear below. Made with songwriters and producers Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee, the song “doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” says Ware in a press release. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan.”
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares Song: Watch
Indigo De Souza has announced a new album: All of This Will End is due out April 28 via Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take includes a new song called “Young & Dumber,” which is out now. De Souza has shared a video for the song, which includes original costumes designed by De Souza and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer. Watch the video below, and find the album art and tracklist for All of This Will End, as well as De Souza’s tour dates, below.
Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year for “Just Like That” at 2023 Grammys
Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” has won the 2023 Grammy Award for the Song of the Year. The track was nominated alongside Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” and Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.”
Listen to Rx Papi’s “Baby Z”: The Ones
If you’re like me and believe that the best Rx Papi can be found on both volumes of Dope Deals & Record Sales, then Marlo is for you. It’s not exactly as good as Dope Deals, but it’s in the vicinity; all No Limit and Detroit-style beats paired with burned-out introspection. On “Baby Z,” the final song on the project, Rx Papi has a problem to solve: “The rent due in the morning.” Set to DatBoiWill’s seedy groove, Papi surfs through the crime underworld, trying to come up with the cash. He eventually does, but it doesn’t feel like a victory. As the beat rides at the end, he sounds drained, maybe from what he had to do or at the fact that he has to do it all over again next month.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2023: Watch
Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Abbott Elementary star, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at tonight’s Super Bowl. She was backed by a full choir on the field. Check it out below. Ralph, also known for her role in the original Broadway run of Dreamgirls, brought her version of the unofficial Black National Anthem to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium before Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna headlines the official halftime show—it’ll be her first public performance in five years.
Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year for Harry’s House at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles’ third solo LP, Harry’s House, has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The record was nominated alongside ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special, and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).
U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency in New Super Bowl Commercial
U2 announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency during the 2023 Super Bowl tonight in a new commercial. Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere will take place at the new MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada this fall. Exact dates have not yet been revealed, but the band has shared a trailer announcing the news. U2 will be the first act to perform at the 17,500-seat venue when it opens after years of construction. The band teased the ad earlier this afternoon on social media. Check out U2’s trailer for the residency below.
The Obscure J Dilla Beat Tape That Changed Music Forever
When fans and critics attempt to induct the uninitiated into the wonders of J Dilla, the beat producer who died 17 years ago this week, the commonly recommended collection is 2006’s Donuts. It is, by far, his most famous album, in part because it’s his epitaph, finished while he languished in a Los Angeles hospital bed and released three days before his death. The 31 clipped instrumentals carry no vocals save for the ones Dilla extracted and manipulated from his copious sample sources; this lent a posthumous air of prophecy to the project and led listeners to extract messages from the sonic mayhem. Donuts was influential in its jagged approach to sampling, bringing fracture to the fore of hip-hop and spurring the careers of beatmakers like Flying Lotus and Knxwledge.
Diplo Clarifies Response to Beyoncé’s Grammy Win for Best Dance/Electronic Album
Diplo has responded to speculation that he said “they bought that” while applauding Beyoncé’s Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. The producer (and occasional Bey collaborator), who was nominated in the same category, appears to mouth something along those lines in a clip from the TV broadcast that did the rounds on social media. He has since posted the clip in the final slide of an Instagram post, subtitling himself with the milder, “I’m glad to be part of this.” In the post’s caption, he praises Beyoncé and says, “She deserves her flowers. When she won, I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen in the huge arena.”
Harry Styles’ Dancers Describe Chaotic Rotating Stage Mix-Up at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and his dancers had to perform their “As It Was” routine in reverse at Sunday’s Grammys when the stage rotated in the wrong direction, the singer’s dancers and choreographer have revealed on social media. Fronted by Styles in a silver tinsel onesie and staged on a giant turntable, the elaborate routine had been rehearsed to a tee for ten days, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha said on TikTok (per Variety). But on the night, when the stage span the wrong way, “there was nothing we could do to stop it,” dancer Brandon Mathis added in an Instagram Story. “Freaking all of us out on live television.”
Lizzo Performs Special Medley at BRIT Awards 2023: Watch
Lizzo took the stage in London at the BRIT Awards on Saturday (February 11), performing a medley of hits from her 2022 album, Special. While wearing a giant pink fluffy collar and surrounded by backup dancers, Lizzo sang her way through “Special,” “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” and “About Damn Time.” As is the case at her award show performances, she broke out her flute for a solo at one point, too. Watch it happen below.
