FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Eric Bieniemy Coach Choice: Commanders vs. Ravens - & Lamar Contract?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. They helped the Jayhawks overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 scoring leader, who had just two points. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 29 points, including a series of buckets in the closing minutes that gave them a chance. Timmy Allen also had 18 points for Texas.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
Aaron Schatz - Number one priority for Browns is defensive tackles who can run Jim Schwartz system
Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders joins Andy and Jeff to discuss Super Bowl 57, specifically the Eagles depth against Chiefs stars, why the Browns can’t replicate the Eagles, and what the Browns number one priority should be.
chatsports.com
Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints
Not long after it was announced that the New Orleans Saints were signing Joe Woods to be their DC, news broke that the team is losing assistant OL coach Zach Strief. The #Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new O-line coach, source said. The long-time #Saints offensive lineman standout and favorite of Sean Payton, he quickly ascended in the coaching ranks after serving as assistant OL coach. Now lands in Denver.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan isn’t sure what his future will be next season but mentioned that he certainly feels that he needs the break this offseason will provide. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
