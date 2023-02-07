Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
2 men arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas
Investigators say they found an alleged meth lab in a burning northeast Kansas home.
myqcountry.com
2 remain jailed after NE Kansas drug bust
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. Just before 11:30p.m. Feb. 4 the Brown County Sheriffs Office. executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon Street Apartment # 2 in. Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Latisha Campbell of Fairview was...
Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70
RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County
A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.
jcpost.com
Father, son arrested after meth lab catches fire in Pott. Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
KVOE
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect accused of aggravated battery
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has a new Felony Friday suspect. Crime Stoppers announced its interest in finding Dalton Hall late Friday. Hall, age 23, is wanted for an aggravated battery warrant. Photos are online at KVOE.com but no descriptive information has been announced. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers...
Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
KVOE
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
