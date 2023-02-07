Read full article on original website
Art’s Angle: Weight Unvested
A grateful and ecstatic capacity crowd at the Smith Center came out to cheer on a team in trouble with three straight losses and shrouded in controversy. The Tar Heels responded with what Hubert Davis called the “best game of the season” for his team and shooting star Caleb Love.
Kayla McPherson Leads UNC Women’s Basketball Past Boston College
Redshirt freshman guard Kayla McPherson made the most of her first collegiate start. Leading a shorthanded UNC women’s basketball team missing three starters, McPherson scored a career-high 22 points to guide the Tar Heels past Boston College, 73-55, at Carmichael Arena Sunday afternoon. Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson, each...
No. 1 UNC Women’s Lacrosse Beats No. 12 James Madison in Season Opener
The reigning national champions began their title defense with a win Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The No. 1 UNC women’s lacrosse team is 1-0 in 2023 after a 14-9 win over No. 12 James Madison at Dorrance Field. The team has now won 23 consecutive games overall and...
UNC Men’s Basketball Returns to Form With Blowout Win Against Clemson
Nothing like a 20-point win over the league leaders to get the vibes back in check. That’s exactly what happened in the Smith Center Saturday afternoon, as the UNC men’s basketball team played its best game of the season in a 91-71 win over Clemson. The win snapped the team’s three-game losing streak.
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Miami (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team is up for a quick turnaround Monday night as it hosts Miami in the Smith Center. The game will tip just about 48 hours after Carolina’s win against Clemson on Saturday went final. The Hurricanes beat the Tar Heels by 28 points in the teams’ last meeting.
UNC Men’s Lacrosse Blows By Mercer in Season Opener
It’s hard to imagine the first game of the 2023 season going better for the UNC men’s lacrosse team. The Tar Heels completely overwhelmed visiting Mercer at Dorrance Field Friday night, using 13 goals in the second quarter alone to cruise to a 25-3 win. The 25 goals...
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team desperately needs a win to right the ship, and an opportunity for one will come Saturday in the Smith Center. Clemson, who is contending for an ACC regular-season crown, will visit the Tar Heels for the first time since breaking its 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill during the 2019-20 season.
TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing
After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
On Air Today: Trevor Holman Photography
Aaron chats with photographer Trevor Holman about the business of headshots – and how they can help you advance your own career. Conversation presented by Trevor Holman Photography. You can read Trevor’s Column, Best Foot Forward, exclusively on Chapelboro.com. “Best Foot Forward” is a regular column on Chapelboro written...
Water Quality Activists React to Pittsboro’s Vote To Seek Litigation Against PFAS Manufacturers
When Pittsboro resident and Clean Haw River co-founder Katie Bryant founded the initiative in 2020, she made it her mission to advocate for action against industries discharging dangerous chemicals, including PFAS, into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s main source of water. Naturally, she felt thrilled when the town’s board of...
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris to Retire This Summer
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris will retire on July 1, 2023, the town announced on Friday. Harris has served in the fire department for nearly 30 years. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill,” Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives over the summer of 2023.”
Making a Splash: Making It Official
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
Carrboro: Visit From Mexican Consul General, Denouncing SB49, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, February 10th. He discussed a visit from Mexico’s Consul General, a bill from the town council denouncing SB49 and HB43, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
