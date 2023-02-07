ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Art’s Angle: Weight Unvested

A grateful and ecstatic capacity crowd at the Smith Center came out to cheer on a team in trouble with three straight losses and shrouded in controversy. The Tar Heels responded with what Hubert Davis called the “best game of the season” for his team and shooting star Caleb Love.
Kayla McPherson Leads UNC Women’s Basketball Past Boston College

Redshirt freshman guard Kayla McPherson made the most of her first collegiate start. Leading a shorthanded UNC women’s basketball team missing three starters, McPherson scored a career-high 22 points to guide the Tar Heels past Boston College, 73-55, at Carmichael Arena Sunday afternoon. Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson, each...
UNC Men’s Basketball Returns to Form With Blowout Win Against Clemson

Nothing like a 20-point win over the league leaders to get the vibes back in check. That’s exactly what happened in the Smith Center Saturday afternoon, as the UNC men’s basketball team played its best game of the season in a 91-71 win over Clemson. The win snapped the team’s three-game losing streak.
UNC Men’s Lacrosse Blows By Mercer in Season Opener

It’s hard to imagine the first game of the 2023 season going better for the UNC men’s lacrosse team. The Tar Heels completely overwhelmed visiting Mercer at Dorrance Field Friday night, using 13 goals in the second quarter alone to cruise to a 25-3 win. The 25 goals...
TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing

After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
On Air Today: Trevor Holman Photography

Aaron chats with photographer Trevor Holman about the business of headshots – and how they can help you advance your own career. Conversation presented by Trevor Holman Photography. You can read Trevor’s Column, Best Foot Forward, exclusively on Chapelboro.com. “Best Foot Forward” is a regular column on Chapelboro written...
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris to Retire This Summer

Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris will retire on July 1, 2023, the town announced on Friday. Harris has served in the fire department for nearly 30 years. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill,” Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives over the summer of 2023.”
Making a Splash: Making It Official

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
