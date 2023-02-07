Does it matter whether you're a Hogwarts Legacy witch or wizard?

Deciding whether to become a Hogwarts Legacy witch or wizard might sound like a simple choice, but you might be wondering if anything in the game will change depending on which you select. The truth is that it doesn't matter whether you choose to be a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy , since you will mainly be referred to as "that new fifth-year" anyway.

In short, no; your experience in Hogwarts Legacy won't be contingent upon whether you're a witch or wizard, and there are no missable side-quests relevant to either option. Just like your Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility , dorm selection is entirely based on your personal preferences and how you view your character. You might find that you spend far less time in your dorms than you might have expected to, since most quests take place outside Hogwarts and the ones that are located at the school can be found while exploring the castle.

When you choose to be a witch or wizard, you can also adjust your voice pitch, face, hairstyle, and other cosmetic features. Regardless of whether you're a witch or wizard, you will find clothing items such as skirts or trouser ensembles throughout the world. These can be equipped via your Hogwarts Legacy gear slots , again regardless of whether you're a witch or wizard. Make sure to sell your unwanted items to free up space in your inventory, however, since it can fill up fast unless you get cracking on those Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials to make more room.

